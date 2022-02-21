Danica Patrick In Bathing Suit Says 'Just Ask'

Getty | Taylor Hill

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Danica Patrick, America's former number one car racer, left a record of being the first woman to win an Indycar Series race. The 39-year old is now a successful businesswoman who owns many brands to her name, including a clothing line and wine brand. 

On August 19, 2019, Danica launched the Pretty Intense podcast. In the podcast, she holds life-inspiring discussions with guests about various topics to encourage and inspire her listeners. 

Danica doesn't limit her motivational words to her podcasts but also inspires her fans via Instagram. Five days ago, she once again lifted the hearts of her followers on Instagram with words of wisdom.

The Latest

Dua Lipa In Thigh-Highs Shows Off Balenciaga

Larsa Pippen 'Runs Errands' In Versace

Khloe Kardashian Arches Back In Good American

Kim Kardashian In SKIMS Enjoys Pajama Party

Kendall Jenner In Alo Yoga Enjoys Frog Pose

Danica Stuns In A Bathing Suit But Stays Inspirational

Shutterstock | 82759

Danica never fails to inspire her fans at the slightest opportunity. Recently, she shared a snapshot of herself in a light pink swimsuit soaking up the sun. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Life is trying to shift us into coherence. If you're not a match for your current life, expect challenges. Try and move like the ocean, without resistance."

The beautiful racer, who was posing in front of rushing waters in the picture she shared, added, "The funny thing is…. we know. We always know deep down what's good for us and what's bad. If you wonder, just ask. The answers are usually short and sweet. They might not always be what you want, but they're what you need. ☺️"

Entertainment

Jennifer Garner In Lingerie 'Preferred The Red'

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Danica's Heartfelt Reflections Leaves Followers Inspired

Fans took to the comment section on Danica's post to express how inspired and encouraged her post left them. One of her many commented, "Thank you for the words this morning, they were just what I needed to hear. 🙌." Another fan said they love reading her heartfelt reflections while a third said her words were true and powerful.

Barbie Ferreira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Curves in Thong Bikini

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Enjoys Beach Day

Some Fun in the Ocean

The stunning car racer obviously loves having a good time in the ocean. In August 2020, she also shared photos of her and her 'mermaid' bestie on a boat in the ocean. Danica showed off her stunning figure and shiny toned skin in a two-piece leopard print bikini while her bestie rocked a similar bikini but in a black and white striped design. Going by the pictures and videos Danica shared, she and her friend surely had a great time at sea.

Time in the Ocean Could be Therapeutic

After Danica's break up with her lover Aaron Rodgers, she revealed that time in the ocean could be a form of emotional therapy. In an Instagram post in August 2020, she wrote,

"I’ve got me, I always have. It’s emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up. In class you put your hand on your heart and lower stomach (sacral) to reset the body between moves. ……Today I put my left hand on my stomach…. and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was – I got you, I always have. That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life."

In the concluding part of her post, she added, "We all "got" ourselves WAY more than we give ourselves credit for, that was the message for me today anyway. I mean….. we got this far didn’t we friends?!!!!"

A New Man But Same Bikini-Loving Danica

Danica did not dwell on her split from Aaron for too long as she moved on with another man. On April 16, 2021, she shared pictures of herself in a black swimsuit with her new man, Carter Comstock.

The black swimsuit made her skin glow while effortlessly revealing her cleavage and toned shoulders and arms. One of the snaps showed Carter planting a kiss on the side of her face while she smiled sweetly.

Read Next

Must Read

Barbie Ferreira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Curves in Thong Bikini

Christina Aguilera Stuns In Skin Tight Bodysuit

Anna Kendrick Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Bebe Rexha In Bikini Takes A Dip In Waterfall

Sasha Banks In Bikini Arches Back For Pool Day

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.