Danica Patrick In Bathing Suit Says 'Just Ask'

Danica Patrick, America's former number one car racer, left a record of being the first woman to win an Indycar Series race. The 39-year old is now a successful businesswoman who owns many brands to her name, including a clothing line and wine brand.

On August 19, 2019, Danica launched the Pretty Intense podcast. In the podcast, she holds life-inspiring discussions with guests about various topics to encourage and inspire her listeners.

Danica doesn't limit her motivational words to her podcasts but also inspires her fans via Instagram. Five days ago, she once again lifted the hearts of her followers on Instagram with words of wisdom.