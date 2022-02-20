Danielle Brandon showed off her CrossFit progress in a mirror selfie featuring herself in all-blue (We're not exaggerating, her hair is also blue!) The athlete captioned her picture with a clever tag, "Ice In My Veins," referring to her clothing color. You can tell she's been putting in extra hours at the gym from the way her abs rip into six-packs and her glutes sit tight on her toned lower limbs.

The 26-year-old athlete says having a toned body results from "rising and grinding," in other words, a lot of hard work.