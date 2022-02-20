Danielle Brandon In Bikini Says She Has "Ice In Her Veins"

instagram | Danielle Brandon

Entertainment
chisom

Danielle Brandon showed off her CrossFit progress in a mirror selfie featuring herself in all-blue (We're not exaggerating, her hair is also blue!) The athlete captioned her picture with a clever tag, "Ice In My Veins," referring to her clothing color. You can tell she's been putting in extra hours at the gym from the way her abs rip into six-packs and her glutes sit tight on her toned lower limbs.

The 26-year-old athlete says having a toned body results from "rising and grinding," in other words, a lot of hard work.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Heat Would Trade Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo For Anthony Davis, Says Chris Broussard

Sarah Jessica Parker And Fendi: It’s In The Bag!

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Joining Forces With Kevin Durant In Brooklyn In Proposed Nets-Lakers Blockbuster

'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Believes Gina and Emily Are in 'Cahoots' to 'Discredit' Her

Uncharted' Star Tom Holland Snuggles Puppies On Instagram

CrossFit Profile

This year would mark Danielle's third entry in the CrossFit qualifiers. Like the official CrossFit Games' Instagram page wrote at the beginning of her profile, "The work that shows up on the Field of Play is born in the Gym." Danielle started her career in 2014, and then she finished 80th two years after. However, her stamina has since improved as she finished in the 11th position last year, a career-best so far. That success boosted her worldwide rating to 7th.

Based on the comment section, Danielle Brandon is a fan favorite and many people would cheer in her corner come Friday.

Entertainment

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Starting The 2022 CrossFit Roster

Danielle will participate in the 2022 CrossFit Open starting this Thursday, and she's on the opening roster with her training partner Bethany Shadburne. The ladies don't mind that they're going head-to-head on Friday, Feb. 25, as they've indicated on their Instagram pages. While Danielle wrote, "Honestly can't believe I get to share something like this with @bethanycf 🤩 a legend & now close friend AND teammate!!" Bethany wrote, "It always a good time when you get the honor to be on the floor with these high-level caliber of athletes! 💪🏽🔥 let's do this!"

Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'

Bradley Cooper & Jennifer Garner Are Just Good Friends, Not Dating, Source Claims

Preparation For The CrossFit Games

Danielle hasn't stopped training in preparation for the games on Friday. She shared this reel showing a typical training day in her life. She jokingly calls the reps "a heart attack, thrusters, and burpees" and observes it isn't "everyone's cup of tea."

Well, it is Danielle's cup of tea, as we see in her other Instagram posts. She takes her flexibility exercises as seriously as the strength routines. According to her, you risk injuries less when you're limber, and there's enough time to recover from rigorous exercises.

"When you [are] more limber, there's less chances for injury and more time for recovery and training."

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario In Alo Yoga Serves Up Poolside Chic

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Carolina Herrara Miniskirt

Lindsey Jacobellis' Fall Ends Her Olympic Dreams, Again

Khloe Kardashian Shares Tribute To Sisters

Nastia Liukin Looks Gorgeous While Taking Her Adorable Dog For A Walk

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.