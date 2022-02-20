Sara recalls her first ordeal doing Snatch at the CrossFit Games in 2012 during her time at the Sevan Podcast. Being a first-timer (like many of us at the Gym), she was overconfident on her first try and fell on her butt trying to return the Barbell to the floor. Then, she hadn't learned the art of even weight distribution and taking things slowly. Thankfully, she can laugh about the ordeal now as she looks forward to the CrossFit Opens ten years after - a full circle moment.

Sara challenged herself to move to the U.S.A this year in preparation for the 2022 season. Since an unexpected injury truncated her dreams of a top placement last year, she's determined more than ever rectify that this year. To achieve that, she signed up to train with Think Tank Alpharetta, Georgia, and for the first time in her career, she has on-site coaching for a full season.

Sara's very excited for the new season, and though she's gunning for Gold, the 29-year-old reminds her colleagues to enjoy the moment. We also expect an improved performance since she's entering this season with a fresh approach.

P.S. Notice the location change in the post below.