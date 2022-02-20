Sara Sigmundsdóttir In Bikini 'Approved For Functional Use'

Icelandic CrossFit athlete Sara Sigmundsdóttir's Instagram is a delight to view because the 29-year-old joins trending challenges and carries her 1.8 million-plus followers along. We knew when she tried surfing for the first time and watched her get back in action after a devastating injury almost truncated her career.

Thankfully, she's back in full swing and ready to conquer the CrossFit Open this weekend (from Thursday 24.) The athlete trains as often as possible in preparation for total dominance, even on her leisure beach days.

Say You Do CrossFit Without Talking

Sara pumped her biceps with a heavy dumbbell, switching between hands as she enjoyed a day on the soft sandy beach of the ocean. The CrossFit athlete approved the multipurpose black bikini she wore because it enabled her to exercise while keeping her look sexy - every woman's dream.

The sports bra held her goodies firmly and kept them from swaying as she got her arm raises going. Then the low waist pant hugged her curves perfectly yet exposed ripped abs which kept contracting as she pumped her arms.

Fun Fact: Sara designed this bikini herself with a fashion label, and you can tell she considered her sports during the creative process.

If It Doesn't Challenge You, It Doesn't Change You

Sara recalls her first ordeal doing Snatch at the CrossFit Games in 2012 during her time at the Sevan Podcast. Being a first-timer (like many of us at the Gym), she was overconfident on her first try and fell on her butt trying to return the Barbell to the floor. Then, she hadn't learned the art of even weight distribution and taking things slowly. Thankfully, she can laugh about the ordeal now as she looks forward to the CrossFit Opens ten years after - a full circle moment.

Sara challenged herself to move to the U.S.A this year in preparation for the 2022 season. Since an unexpected injury truncated her dreams of a top placement last year, she's determined more than ever rectify that this year. To achieve that, she signed up to train with Think Tank Alpharetta, Georgia, and for the first time in her career, she has on-site coaching for a full season.

Sara's very excited for the new season, and though she's gunning for Gold, the 29-year-old reminds her colleagues to enjoy the moment. We also expect an improved performance since she's entering this season with a fresh approach.

P.S. Notice the location change in the post below.

