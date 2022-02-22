Kanye West Beefs With Entire SNL Cast

Kanye West, or “Ye,” as he prefers to be called legally, had the entire internet’s attention with his recent Instagram post. The superstar rapper and fashion mogul continued his eclectic posting streak with a “beef list” of corporations and individuals he’s currently feuding with.

Kanye has dominated the headlines with his recent internet antics, specifically related to his pining away for ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his volatile, emotionally charged messages directed at Kim’s current beau, SNL comedian, Pete Davidson.

While Pete has been at the forefront of Kanye’s fury, he now seems to have extended his frustrations to the entire Saturday Night Live cast.

Keep scrolling to read Ye's latest rant.