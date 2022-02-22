Kanye West Beefs With Entire SNL Cast

Getting back to THE BEEF LIST, Ye recently shared a post through the @HipHopNumbers account on Instagram and elaborated through his own caption. In what has become a standard Ye move, the post was quickly deleted, but will always live in infamy thanks to the handy screengrab.
Both fans and bystanders following the saga seemed baffled by the chaotic list. In typical “Ye fashion,” he laid it all out in the caption and added to the drama:
“Come on guys…This list is twice as long. You gotta put Apple Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange Tik Tok Black History Month Obama The Whole Cast of SNL. Hilary Clinton the Devil himself Corey Gamble Bezos Charlamagne Disney Librals and of course Skete and any and all corny shit in general…”
While Kanye’s caption finished strong with yet another dig at “Skete,” the rest of the list raised eyebrows as a total mishmash of beefs — both political and personal.
At this point, everyone on planet Earth knows why Kanye is feuding with Pete Davidson, but many were questioning why the beef was now extended to Pete’s colleagues.
In another deleted post, Kanye shared a now viral SNL clip of Pete Davidson wearing a “Make Kanye 2006 Again” hat and sending a personal message that “there’s no shame in the medicine game” and “being mentally ill isn’t an excuse to act like a jackass.” Pete has been open about his own mental health issues and the success he’s had taking psychotropic meds.
The sketch, featured on SNL Weekend Update, went live back in 2018 – exactly one week after Kanye had performed and gone on an impromptu pro-Trump rant. The clip was recently recirculated due to all the “Kanye internet drama” and Ye himself decided to share it (and later delete it, of course) with the following caption:
“This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him. This is not harassment. This is payback.”
It seems Ye is holding ALL of SNL accountable at the moment, but season 47 is premiering on 2/26/2022 and what better way to settle a feud than for Ye to host the season finale. At this point, anything related to Kanye West drama is possible.