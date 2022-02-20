NBA Rumors: LeBron James Joining Forces With Kevin Durant In Brooklyn In Proposed Nets-Lakers Blockbuster

The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Lakers, especially if they want to remain competitive after James leaves the team. Some people would definitely question Irving's fit with Russell Westbrook but if they could find a way to mesh well on the court, the Lakers could keep their playoff contender status next season.

Meanwhile, though it would cost them two future first-round picks, the Nets would definitely be intrigued by the idea of trading Irving for James. Aside from putting an end to the drama surrounding Irving, it would enable them to pair Durant with one of the greatest NBA players of all time. When both superstars are healthy, the LBJ-KD tandem would undoubtedly give the Nets a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and ending their title drought.