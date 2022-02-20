Uncharted' Star Tom Holland Snuggles Puppies On Instagram

Shutterstock | 2914948

Yes, you thought it. The dog content you did not realize you needed, in your faces. Since the successful release of one of Tom Holland's biggest movies, Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the MCU, the actor has been in the works for his new movie Uncharted, with well-renowned actor and producer, Mark Wahlberg.

Still, Tom Holland takes to Instagram to deliver an overload of cuteness of him snuggling up with puppies in a two-frame post. The twelve million likes on this post proves that it did steal some hearts.

Keep scrolling to see the shots.

The Movie: Uncharted

Getty | Marc Piasecki

Holland takes a different look at his acting career in his 2022 debut movie, an excerpt from the popular video game, Uncharted, which premiered on the 17th of February. Taking off his hero suit, the actor assumed the character of Nathan Drake, an adventurer who set out on a dangerous quest with his friend, Sully Sullivan, to find a treasure. Since its air date, Holland has held various press conferences with the crew and is last seen at Rome on his Instagram. Overall, Holland expresses his love for his character in the movie and says they are very alike.

"I think the similarity between Nate and I is I'm very adventurous. I really like doing things that make me feel uncomfortable..." he told ScreenRant.

We also have the movie to thank for the dog pictures.

Holland Snuggling Puppies

As the actor claims, the pictures that have all of our attention were shot by Law Roach in honor of the Uncharted movie. In the first picture, Holland is leaning with both hands on a desk, staring directly into the camera with a puppy seated in the space between his arms. We swipe to see the second picture, a 2x2 frame of Holland in the same posture, different poses, and another puppy this time. The 25-year-old star was dressed as simple as the picture theme, in a plaid long-sleeved sweater and a sliver wristwatch as his only piece of jewelry to go. Check them out below.

Love All Over Again

Getty | Gotham

Fans, co-celebrities, and his girlfriend, Zendaya, express their love for the pictures with various gushing comments and many likes. It's safe to assume Zendaya fell in love with Holland all over again as she comments "😍" on his posts with the dogs. Saying the couple has been growing stronger by the day is an easy tell as they have gone public with their relationship and were last seen at a hockey game at Madison Square in the Ranger's red, white, and blue jerseys with swapped names on them. The actress had a hard time believing the stunts her boyfriend had to pull off for his new movie, Uncharted.

"And she was like, 'Wait, what? How on Earth does that happen? This film sounds ridiculous,'" Holland explained her reaction to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

All That Is Well

Getty | Astrid Stawiarz

Uncharted has earned $15.4M with its debut at the domestic box office and hopes to do more during the weekend. Cheers to more Holland and TomDaya content on our screens.

