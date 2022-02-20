Salma Hayek In Plunging Glitter Dress On Red Carpet

Salma Hayek knocked the competition sideways while flaunting her famous curves and stunning in a red carpet look last year. The MCU actress, 55, went full bombshell and very glam as she attended the LACMA Gala in November 2021 - of course, Hayek made sure her army of Instagram followers saw her look as she dedicated a post to the star-studded night.

Salma had opted for a pretty flashy look, but the strapless and glittery dress fitted her perfectly, with fans leaving her over 600,000 likes. Check it out below.

Stuns In Glitter Dress

Scroll for the photos. Hayek shared a large gallery as she posed on the red carpet and backed by signs shouting out Gucci - the actress' husband, François-Henri Pinault, owns the luxury Italian label via his Kering parent group.

All smiles and showing off her toned shoulders and cleavage, the Mexican stunner posed in her plunging and sparkly dress, one coming floor-length, with a fishtail finish, and in fading purple to pink hues. Shimmering from head to toe, Salma held a small pink clutch matching her gown, also donning a heavy and segmented diamond necklace.

See Her Swimsuit Photo Below

Using a hashtag, Hayek said this post was "about last night," also tagging Gucci for the dress and shouting out actress Olivia Wilde. "Goddess," a fan quickly replied, with others saying the dress had them "hypnotized." The House of Gucci star quickly followed up in a waist-flaunting gold number, here posing with her movie costars, including "Bad Romance" singer Lady Gaga.

Struggling To Lose Weight

Salma is an open book. The mom to teen daughter Valentina last year made headlines for admitting she was struggling to lose weight she packed on for House of Gucci, stating: "I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it."

Good Mileage For 55

That said, Hayek did acknowledge shaping up pretty good for her age, adding that she felt she'd gotten "good mileage." The brunette continued that given "how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous," adding: "I don't think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I'm not doing too badly. And I attribute all of this to meditation."

Salma's red carpet shot gained a like from supermodel Gisele Bundchen. For more, join the 20.6 million following her Instagram.

