Miley Cyrus In Braless Dress Looks Red Carpet-Ready

Miley Cyrus looked stunning in a brave and very cut-out glam dress fit for the red carpet last month. The 29-year-old singer went goddess-like for her army of Instagram followers in a series of social media snaps in January, ones coming in the wake of her Miley Cyrus' New Year's Ever Party special and shouting out her high-end fashion taste.

Miley did make headlines over the New Year as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the live TV show, but these photos went without a hitch. Check them out below.