Miley Cyrus In Braless Dress Looks Red Carpet-Ready

Entertainment
Geri Green

Miley Cyrus looked stunning in a brave and very cut-out glam dress fit for the red carpet last month. The 29-year-old singer went goddess-like for her army of Instagram followers in a series of social media snaps in January, ones coming in the wake of her Miley Cyrus' New Year's Ever Party special and shouting out her high-end fashion taste.

Miley did make headlines over the New Year as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the live TV show, but these photos went without a hitch. Check them out below.

Glamming Up In Revealing Dress

Scroll for the snaps. Cyrus opened posing with her legs folded while on a white ledge - all red lips and with her tattoos on show, the "Midnight Sky" singer showcased her gym-honed body in a one-shouldered, glittery, and pistachio-green dress, one boasting a massive open stomach panel, plus some pretty flimsy clasps holding the whole thing together.

The former Disney star was rocking the braless look as she posed sending direct eye contact, also wearing her blonde locks in a chic and swept-up do. She went barefoot, shouting out her New Year's special in her caption.

Further photos from the night showed Miley with co-host Pete Davidson - the SNL star is himself front-page news right now for dating 41-year-old mogul Kim Kardashian. Miley shared multiple photos of herself in the sparkly dress before slipping into a skimpy bikini to usher in the New Year, writing: "HAPPY NEW YEAR #2022."

Life Isn't What It Once Was

Miley has been making headlines throughout the pandemic for bringing fans together, sending out thanks, and opening up on her personal journey. In 2020, she spoke to Variety, revealing her sobriety and confirming it was for real this time.

"I’ve been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery. … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable," she said.

Tapped By Gucci For Fragrance Deal

The singer has since made headlines for snagging a high-profile deal fronting luxury brand Gucci's fragrances, with the latest photos showing her in a monogrammed romper and from the studio - possibly hinting at another album. For more from Cyrus, give her Instagram a follow.

