'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Believes Gina and Emily Are in 'Cahoots' to 'Discredit' Her

Shannon Beador believes Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are out to get her on the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
Gina Kirschenheiter Shared Information Shannon Beador Gave to Her Privately
Shannon Beador started off the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County in a decent place with Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson but things between them quickly took a turn for the worst when Heather Dubrow was informed, by Kirschenheiter, that Beador had mentioned past legal action the series "friend" Nicole James had taken against her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow.
While James' case against him didn't actually go anywhere, Dubrow was taken aback when she learned Beador had been discussing the matter with their co-stars -- and Beador was shocked that the two women shared the information she had given to them privately.
Shannon Beador Shades Gina Kirschenheiter for Failing to Take Responsibility
"They think that I told them about Nicole because I wanted them to discuss it on camera and that was not my intent at all, I was just speculating with them because nothing made sense to me," Beador told Metro. "I’ll take some responsibility but it’s not 100% on me, not at all. I told two people, not the world. Gina did, Gina told the world."
Beador went on to say that she made a mistake by relaying the information to Kirschenheiter and Simpson, but said Kirschenheiter should "take responsibility for bringing" it up.
Shannon Beador Believes Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson Have an 'Agenda'
According to Beador, she believes that Kirschenheiter and Simpson's behavior on The Real Housewives of Orange County is very much contrived.
"I think they have an agenda where they’re going to… They don’t like the fact that I called them untrustworthy. But if you look at my history with Emily and Gina last season, they hear a story and they run and put it on camera."
Shannon Beador Accuses 'RHOC' Cast Mates of Being in 'Cahoots'
"Back in the day when I started the show, there was this unwritten code that if there was a rumor circulating out there, you made sure that it was true before you’d ever discussed it on camera," Beador shared. "[Gina and Emily] can be big pot stirrers. I think they’re probably in cahoots, they’re probably going to try and discredit me."
To see more of Beador, Kirschenheiter, Simpson, and their castmates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 on Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.