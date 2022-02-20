'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Believes Gina and Emily Are in 'Cahoots' to 'Discredit' Her

Shannon Beador started off the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County in a decent place with Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson but things between them quickly took a turn for the worst when Heather Dubrow was informed, by Kirschenheiter, that Beador had mentioned past legal action the series "friend" Nicole James had taken against her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow.

While James' case against him didn't actually go anywhere, Dubrow was taken aback when she learned Beador had been discussing the matter with their co-stars -- and Beador was shocked that the two women shared the information she had given to them privately.