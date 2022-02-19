An Inside Look Into Simone Biles' Epic Proposal

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is officially engaged, and the stunning proposal is now all over the internet - complete with the 24-year-old in her killer minidress and high heels. Simone and her NFL player boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, have confirmed they're getting married, with Houston Texans safety Owens picking the most romantic day of the year to pop the question.

Simone was proposed to on Valentine's Day 2022 - the couple went official on social media in August 2020, and it's now nearly two years since they first connected back in March 2020.