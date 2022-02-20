Hailee Steinfeld In Red Lips Says 'Take Me Back'

Hailee Steinfeld dropped jaws while in a sizzling robe and belt as she pouted with the hottest red lip ever earlier this month. The 25-year-old actress and singer's latest Instagram share thrilled her 17.8 million followers so much, they left her over 1.7 million likes, and it was selfie game strong for the brunette as she posed in a fierce makeup look while also going low-cut.

Hailee was rocking a bathrobe-like finish via her chic and belted outfit, although the focus seemed to be the vivid and bold cosmetics. Ahead, see the photo, plus Steinfeld's best.