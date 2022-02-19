Erika Jayne In Plunging Top Wants To Know Your 'Friday Plans'

Erika Jayne has gone eye-popping, plunging, and in glitter to tease her army of Instagram followers and drop some major caption action. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was big-time ignoring all her legal dramas in a recent Instagram share - the blonde is facing a $2.1 million lawsuit for "aiding and abetting" former husband Tom Girardi, but she made sure this photo was about something else.

The 50-year-old Bravo star posted on January 18 while shouting out the last day of the working week, and she was very clearly already dressed for the weekend.

TGIF!

Scroll for the photos. The first came as quite the tease, with Erika showing very little of her outfit to begin with.

The TV personality posed with half her face on show while backed by a white wall - meanwhile, she popped against it in a skintight and very low-cut sparkle top in black. The blue-eyed beauty showed off her killer cleavage and golden tan, but it was a classy finish as she rocked a perfect rosy lip, soft-curled hair, plus dramatic dark eye makeup.

A swipe right better showed off the look, with the bombshell seen at home and flaunting her curves in the reflective and boxy-shouldered getup while gazing ahead and fluttering her uber-long lashes. A caption from the entrepreneur saw her writing: "Friday plans?! Lmk" with a wink emoji.

Quick to leave a like was 58-year-old Bravo costar Lisa Rinna, with socialite Paris Hilton also dropping by to leave Erika a fire emoji. "ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS," an adoring fan wrote.

Making Her Own Cash

While Erika continues to face allegations that ex Tom funneled her $25 million to fund a lavish lifestyle during her now-ended marriage, she is making her own dough. In 2021, the star announced she's launching her own hair extensions line called Pretty Mess Hair.

"There is not a 'look' I will not try because the great thing about extensions is that you can quickly and quite easily take them out and still have your original hair. No permanent commitment, which makes it fun!" she told People, adding: "Beautiful hair immediately makes me feel pretty and as if I can take on the world! Nothing is quite as powerful as a luscious mane of hair."

Will Fans Buy It?

Erika's business may do well, particularly given the success from other Bravo stars. Lisa Rinna, Porsha Williams, and Bethenny Frankel - amid others - all have lucrative businesses.

