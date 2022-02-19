Erika Jayne In Plunging Top Wants To Know Your 'Friday Plans'

Erika Jayne has gone eye-popping, plunging, and in glitter to tease her army of Instagram followers and drop some major caption action. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was big-time ignoring all her legal dramas in a recent Instagram share - the blonde is facing a $2.1 million lawsuit for "aiding and abetting" former husband Tom Girardi, but she made sure this photo was about something else.

The 50-year-old Bravo star posted on January 18 while shouting out the last day of the working week, and she was very clearly already dressed for the weekend.