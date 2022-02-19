Larsa Pippen In Mini Dress Says 'I'm A Dog Lover'

Larsa Pippen is showing off her killer legs and her pet-loving side in one go - and she's charging for the privilege. The 47-year-old reality star and former BFF to Kim Kardashian was back to her super-stylish and affordable looks ahead of the weekend, posting for her 3.1 million Instagram followers and shouting out clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Larsa had made 2020 headlines for inking a six-figure deal with the rival to Fashion Nova, and this photo was going leggy, bright, and bringing in a four-legged friend.