Larsa Pippen In Mini Dress Says 'I'm A Dog Lover'

Larsa Pippen is showing off her killer legs and her pet-loving side in one go - and she's charging for the privilege. The 47-year-old reality star and former BFF to Kim Kardashian was back to her super-stylish and affordable looks ahead of the weekend, posting for her 3.1 million Instagram followers and shouting out clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Larsa had made 2020 headlines for inking a six-figure deal with the rival to Fashion Nova, and this photo was going leggy, bright, and bringing in a four-legged friend.

Larsa Pippen All Legs With Her Pooch

Scroll for the snap. It showed the Chicago-born star outdoors and on a greenery-backed terrace. Larsa was by lawns and popping against the backdrop as she modeled a skintight and choppy-patterned minidress in flame oranges, reds, and warm brown tones. The jewelry designer posed confidently in strappy and snaking high heels, also sending out her famous plump pout, plus a full face of makeup.

Larsa's dog was, of course, also a focal point, seen chilling on the ground in front of Pippen.

See The Photo Below

Taking to her caption, Larsa wrote: "I'm a dog lover are u? Dress @prettylittlething." Over 9,000 likes have been left - Larsa doesn't need the likes for the cash, though, as her PLT gig seemingly pays very handsomely. The brand is also known for its deals with model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat.

Larsa has been making fresh headlines, this as she opens up on her now-ended friendship with Kim Kardashian and her family. The two parted ways over the pandemic, with Larsa now revealing why she and the KKW Beauty founder no longer hang out.

“I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship,” she said on a recent RHOM episode. “I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened.” Here, Larsa was referencing 41-year-old Kim's now-ex, Kanye West.

Doing Fine Without Kim K

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,” Larsa also stated. The mom of four has also made divorce headlines of her own this year - her 2018 divorce from NBA icon Scottie Pippen was finalized this year.

