Alexandra Daddario In Alo Miniskirt Now Needs To Learn Tennis

Entertainment
Geri Green

Alexandra Daddario is in her teeny tennis skirt and showing off her usual sense of humor - while raking in cash. The HBO actress is having the last laugh on the $ front as popular gym-wear brand Alo Yoga continues its partnership with her - Alo might boast supermodel Kendall Jenner as its main face, but it's relying on those high-profile Instagram influencers.

Posting ahead of the weekend, 36-year-old Daddario stunned with her killer curves and muscles on show for a flirty look, and the caption was #humor from the blue-eyed beauty. Check it out below.

Stuns In Tiny Tennis Skirt

Scroll for the photos. They showed the former Clinique face posing on a luxurious and honey-stone terrace and backed by glass-topped tables and cushioned chairs. Alexandra was showing off her tiny waist and toned thighs while in a cute and thigh-skimming gray miniskirt, also wearing a matching and low-cut bodysuit that afforded a swimsuit finish.

See The Photos Below

Gaining over 2.9 million likes and one from Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins, the post came with a swipe-right option - here, fans saw The White Lotus star lightly lifting the side part of her pleated miniskirt and pouting a little with some attitude.

Taking to her caption and name-dropping Alo Yoga, Alexandra wrote: "Now I just need to learn how to play tennis." She even threw in a cute tennis emoji. Swipe for both pics below, just scroll for more.

Not Just The Photos

Daddario, who fills her social media with home yoga sessions, has been opening up on her wellness and self-are. Last year, she dished to Byrdie, revealing:

"I’ve tried to get into meditation more. I've also focused on connecting with people. It's about not letting people into your life who don't serve you and refocusing who you have around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open. And I have a wonderful partner who's helped me throughout this reopening journey. I feel very lucky, having someone to go through it with." 

Pandemic Thoughts

The newly-engaged star, set to marry producer Andrew Form, also contemplated on lockdown, overall, adding: "During the pandemic, your way of processing things is different because you can't hug everybody and talk about it. So you process all of these painful experiences very differently than if the world were open."

For more from Alexandra Daddario, give her Instagram a follow.

