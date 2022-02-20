Helena Christensen Turns Heads In Lingerie

Supermodel Helena Christensen proved yet again that a woman in her 50s can look incredibly fit (read: hot) and wear whatever the hell she wants. The 53-year-old Denmark native regularly racks up thousands of likes on Instagram with posts showing off her gorgeous physique, and she did it again earlier this month when she uploaded some lingerie photos that totally sent temperatures soaring.

In the post, Christensen doesn’t look a day older than when she ruled the runways as one of the OG supermodels of the ‘90s. See below.

Ageless In Lingerie

The catwalk star turned photographer’s Instagram upload consists of three photos of her wearing a lilac lace bodysuit from Victoria’s Secret. In the first pic, she’s facing the camera at a slight angle, wearing long, messy-glam waves and with her hands clasped in front of her.

The second photo is a side view of the super-sexy outfit, revealing an open back and her perfectly toned glutes.

The last picture is a front view, flaunting her ageless figure in the high-cut lingerie.

Celebs React

The seductive post amassed more than 37 thousand likes and a long list of comments – heart and fire emojis were all over the place! Jennifer Aniston was quick to leave a like and Kate Bosworth, who’s been friends with Christensen for a long time, wrote, “STOP IT. 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

The comments section looked like a virtual reunion of supermodels, too. Shalom Harlow said, “💜💜💜Are you even human? You’re so dang delicious 💜💜💜.” Tatjana Patitz wrote, “Beauty ❤️🔥❤️.” Lily Aldridge left five heart-eye emojis. And Kristen McMenamy commented, “You definitely win the sexiest woman award!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Ageism In The Industry

Christensen has once again scored plenty of points against ageism in the fashion industry (and everywhere for that matter) with her bold social media move. You may remember how she became the subject of an ageist tirade in 2019 when she wore a black lace bustier top to Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday party.

Back then, Alexandra Shulman, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, wrote an article for Mail Online saying, “There comes that point in every woman’s life when, however reluctantly, you have to hand over the fleshpot-at-the-party baton to the next generation…So why last week, at the age of 50, did she decide to pitch up at Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday party in a tacky, black lace bustier?”

The Supermodels Hit Back

Shulman’s rant fell flat, however, as many people – fans as well as her fellow supers like Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista – came to her defense. Christensen herself hit back with a post saying, “Let’s continue to elevate and support each other, all you beautiful, smart, fun, sexy, hard working, talented, nurturing women out there ❤️💜 #ooopssheworeabustieragain 😱🤪”

