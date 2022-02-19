NBA Rumors: Knicks, Lakers Were DeMar DeRozan's Top Choices Before Joining Bulls In Free Agency

Like the Lakers, the Knicks were also in active pursuit of a superstar last summer. Entering the 2021 NBA offseason with a huge salary cap space, the Knicks could easily beat the Bulls' offer for DeRozan. Also, according to Berman, the Knicks were one of the teams that DeRozan was "most interested in joining."

Unfortunately, while Knicks general manager Scott Perry expressed strong interest in bringing DeRozan to New York, team president of basketball operations Leon Rose and his top adviser, William Wesley, thought they were better off chasing Evan Fournier, who they acquired from the Boston Celtics via a sign-and-trade deal.