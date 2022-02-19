Courteney Cox Learns How To Dance

The best days at work are when you have fun doing what you love, and Courteney has mastered the art. She burst some moves in an impromptu choreography session with her castmate for an undisclosed commercial. The pair danced to Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk - a jazz upbeat tempo song.

Her leg twists and spins earned commendations from fans in the comment as they showered her with praise. One commenter said, "there's not a chance that I can love this any more than I already do," while another said, "you're so cute. Omg 🥰 love seeing how you changed your dancing skills since dancing with Bruce Springsteen, haha."

One follower notably pointed out that she was filming in the Scream mansion, important information considering the rumors that a new installment of the cult classic is in production.