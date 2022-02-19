Kendall Jenner Suits Up In Givenchy

Kendall Jenner is in full supermodel mode as she stars in the new Givenchy Spring/Summer 2022 ad campaign. The 26-year-old style maven and reality TV alum recently debuted a pair of photos from the campaign on her Instagram, flaunting some fierce looks from the French fashion house’s Spring 2022 runway collection to her 219 million followers.

Simply captioned, “new @givenchyofficial SS22 campaign shot by @hejishin @matthewmwilliams,” the post quickly racked up more than 1.9 million likes. Keep scrolling to see it.

Rocking A Gray Suit

The first photo in Jenner’s post shows her suited up in a gray ensemble, look 25 of Givenchy’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The outfit consists of a high-neck jacket with a peplum waist and a matching flared mini skirt, styled with black thigh-high boots that are only partially visible.

The model is also carrying a petal-pink Givenchy Kenny, the luxury label’s latest bag named after her. Adding a painterly touch are brushstrokes in the background created by artist Josh Smith, who Givenchy collaborated with for this campaign.

See the post below.

Suited Up In Black

Swipe left and you’ll see another sharp-looking ensemble from the label, this time a black pantsuit with pleat detailing (look 65 of the collection) styled with another Kenny bag, in white. The monochrome outfit is again punctuated with Smith’s colorful art, which is featured in some of the pieces in the collection as well.

The Givenchy Spring 2022 presentation marked newly appointed creative director Matthew M. Williams’ first live show and third ready-to-wear collection since taking over from Clare Waight Keller at the start of the pandemic.

There’s A Video Too

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted on her Instagram a one-minute video from the campaign, which was filmed in Paris, France, and Los Angeles, California, and features a fast-moving montage of models, clothing, and accessories in a garden setting. Aside from Jenner, the ad stars models Iselin Steiro, Steinberg, He Cong, Ilias Loopmans and Babacar N'doye.

The Givenchy Kenny is heavily spotlighted in the commercial – looks like there’s a new It bag on the block!

The Givenchy Kenny Bag

Speaking of the Kenny, Givenchy’s newest bag made its debut when Jenner attended the 2021 Met Gala after-party hosted by Justin Bieber, carrying a mini version of the arm candy to match her strapless red dress. The following month, the Kenny formally premiered at the luxury label’s Spring 2022 runway show.

