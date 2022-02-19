Kendall Jenner Suits Up In Givenchy

Kendall Jenner is in full supermodel mode as she stars in the new Givenchy Spring/Summer 2022 ad campaign. The 26-year-old style maven and reality TV alum recently debuted a pair of photos from the campaign on her Instagram, flaunting some fierce looks from the French fashion house’s Spring 2022 runway collection to her 219 million followers.

Simply captioned, “new @givenchyofficial SS22 campaign shot by @hejishin @matthewmwilliams,” the post quickly racked up more than 1.9 million likes. Keep scrolling to see it.