Barbie Ferreira's career is on fire, but this time, it was her vacation pics that sent temperatures rising. The fashion model turned actress, who plays Kat Hernandez on the hit show Euphoria, dazzled her five million Instagram followers with a series of pictures from her recent trip to Bora Bora.

The talented star appeared to be living her best life — in the 10-picture set, she’s seen relaxing on a boat, swimming in crystal clear waters, and sun tanning with a pina colada in hand. While fans were loving the gorgeous pics, set against a picturesque background, it was Barbie’s bikini pics that actually stole the show.

Keep scrolling to see Barbie’s incredible curves in her pink swimsuit!

A Much-Needed Vacation

Shutterstock | 1296406

After a rigorous and grueling schedule of filming Euphoria, the 25-year-old Brazilian beauty appeared ready for some much-needed rest and relaxation. Her trip to Bora Bora came just as news of “Season Two drama” hit the news outlets, with claims that things got so heated, Barbie actually walked off set several times.

Kat Hernandez, the character Barbie plays on Euphoria, has been a fan favorite due to her body confidence and internal metamorphosis — from insecure teen all the way to “bad bitch” dominatrix. Kat had a prominent story arc in Season One, and Barbie was praised for her portrayal of Kat’s challenges and triumphs as a curvier girl in a world that seems to value “thin” over everything.

Barbie also got rave reviews for her bikini pictures. See them below!

Drama On Set

Shutterstock | 564025

Much to everyone’s surprise, Season Two saw the character of Kat take a major backseat to her co-stars. Fans were seething over this questionable creative choice, and according to various sources, Barbie apparently felt the same way.

Radar Online had the scoop on the behind-the-scenes drama that went down on the Euphoria set. Barbie was reportedly so upset with writer/director Sam Levinson, and the direction he was taking her character, that she stormed off set and was a no-show at the Season Two red carpet premiere.

It takes courage to stand up to a bigwig director like Levinson, so it’s no surprise that Barbie loves showing off her confident spirit on Instagram as well.

With the caption: “burnt cheeks in bora bora bora wow what a week 🤩,” Barbie made sure her IG followers kept swiping until the “money shot” booty pic came into view.

See Barbie’s stunning vacation pics right here!

She's All About Body Positivity

Getty | Melodie Jeng

Barbie knows a thing or two about confidence — in fact, she took matters into her own hands by sending her amateur modeling pics to American Apparel. Once the fashion giant caught a glimpse of Barbie’s gorgeous looks and unique style, the rest was history. Barbie has also modeled for brands H&M, Forever 21, Adidas, and Aerie.

But there’s a caveat to the whole “body positivity movement” which Barbie has called attention to. While she’s no stranger to receiving praise from the public, the Queens native has spoken up on what she perceives as “backhanded compliments” within the sphere of social media.

One example Barbie highlighted was people praising her “bravery” for wearing a crop top. She was quick to point out that a petite actress would never receive that sort of message and it shouldn’t be considered “radical” for her to wear a stomach-baring shirt. She’s just like any other young fashionista who loves to experiment and change up her vibe.

While Barbie is certainly relatable to young women, she’s still in a league of her own with her acting chops, trailblazing fashion looks, and bikini confidence.

