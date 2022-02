Jennifer Garner, 49, stole fans' hearts with her adorable take on the viral TikTok #BalletTerminologyChallenge. On Feb. 17, Jennifer submitted her entry (actually, she only posted a video) for the Ballet Challenge, reminding us of her background in classical ballet.

The Elektra actress often shares adorable moments with her 12 million Instagram followers - one of the perks of having a successful career.

See the video below.