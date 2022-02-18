NBA Rumors: Proposed 'Win-Win-Win' Blockbuster Sends Russell Westbrook To OKC Thunder Next Summer

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Westbrook in the 2022 NBA offseason is the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team that served as his home for 11 years. The Thunder may currently don't see the need to bring Westbrook back, but they could take advantage of the ongoing situation between him and the Lakers to add another first-round pick to their war chest of future draft assets. In his own piece, Jason Reed of Fansided's Lake Show Life talked about a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea proposed by John Hollinger of The Athletic.

In the suggested trade scenario in which Reed described as "win-win-win" for all the parties involved, the Lakers would be sending Westbrook and a future first-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Derrick Favors and "another small contract."