According to Siriano's show notes, "Some days feel like we are living in the Victorian era, while others feel like we're living in the Matrix."

With The MATRIX: Resurrections hitting the theaters last year, it's not surprising the young designer felt like we're stuck in some SciFi simulation. The trilogy defined a generation, and now its reboot is reigniting nostalgia in the same way Siriano's Victorian Matrix does. The lingering Covid-19 pandemic also plays a huge role in his Fall designs as he asks,

"I can't help but question what our world will look like after. What will happen to the Fashion Industry? Would Customers continue to shop? Will the word remain virtual?"