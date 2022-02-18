Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

Although some of Nastia's followers were displeased with her paid ad for Nurtec® ODT, not all of them were against her. Some of the gymnast's fans appreciated her for sharing her battle with migraines and sharing information about the prescription drug.

One fan wrote, "All of this negativity in this world. Why just leave it alone. So what it's a pharmaceutical ad. For some people, this helps. I didn't even know there was medication for migraines. My niece gets severe migraines, maybe I can let her know about this to help her."

Another fan told those condemning Nastia to mind their business while a third person described Nastia as an amazing athlete and thanked her for her achievements with Team USA.

With Nastia's pharmaceutical ad, she joined other celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Jessica Simpson in promoting prescription medication. Although there are those who find such ads unethical, many more find it helpful. Nastia did not respond to the naysayers and there is no hint that it would be the last time she would do a paid ad for a pharmaceutical product.