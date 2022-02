In one Telegram post, Finchem argued that "much more work needs to be don [sic] on the 'vaccine' than has been done. If this is true, and I am not saying it is or is not, then we need to brace ourselves for a new order of diseases that we have never seen before."

And in a July Gab post, the Republican said that he will never take the vaccine because it is a "potentially deadly gene therapy."

While spreading lies and disinformation about the vaccines -- which are both safe and effective -- Finchem promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.