Alexandra Daddario wearing Carolina Herrera is always a hit as the designer's outfits always accentuate her long-toned legs and fit physique. The 35-year-old attended Carolina Herrera's show at New York Fashion Week wearing a two-piece red outfit from the SS22 Runway collection. Alex has been a worthy muse for the Venezuelan designer, which didn't go unnoticed.
Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Carolina Herrara Miniskirt
Carolina Herrera FW22 Collection
Carolina Herrera's FW22 fashion show tapped West Side Story's Ariana DeBose as one of the show's headliners. The fashion house tags its collection "What Dreams are made of," blending haute-couture dresses with demure hairstyles. Wes Gordon's runway embodied the soul of valentine with the colorful hues from classic red to Pink, purple, yellow, black, and white.
"A Fall Winter season with the drama and delight of great opera — with tremendous tulle, fabulous fringe, and vivacious volume, our new collection has the silhouette, shade, and style that dreams are made of."
Alex Attends NYFW In A Red Two-Piece
It's safe to say The White Lotus actress enjoyed her time at the show since she thanked Carolina Herrera in her caption.
"Thank you @carolinaherrera for having us! #nyfw."
Alex wore red shorts and a matching suit with puffy sleeves and tiny bow detail on the front. She paired the classy look with polka dot pointed toe slingback heels and a long black cloak. Her long legs stood out in the mini shorts as she put her best foot forward on the street of NY.
Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment
Alex attended the 2021 Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala wearing a white Carolina Herrera ensemble similar to her red shorts combo. There were slight differences, though - she wore a micro-mini skirt instead of shorts, and her blazer had no bow detail. The two outfits, however, have exaggerated puffy sleeves for added flair. While the Baywatch actress packed her hair in a neat bun for the Gala, she let it down at the NYFW fashion show.
SAG Awards 2022 Ambassador
The Screen Actor's Guild Awards named Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler from To All The Boys I've Loved ambassadors for the year. This is a major achievement for the actress as she's never won a major award in her career. Perhaps this recognition would open the floodgates to a possible Oscar or Emmy nomination in the future.
Alex and Ross (who's reprising his role as Eugene in Shazam!) would host B-T-S exclusives on Sunday.