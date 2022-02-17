Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Carolina Herrara Miniskirt

It's safe to say The White Lotus actress enjoyed her time at the show since she thanked Carolina Herrera in her caption.

"Thank you @carolinaherrera for having us! #nyfw."

Alex wore red shorts and a matching suit with puffy sleeves and tiny bow detail on the front. She paired the classy look with polka dot pointed toe slingback heels and a long black cloak. Her long legs stood out in the mini shorts as she put her best foot forward on the street of NY.