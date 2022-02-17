Laverne Cox Opens Up About Her Real Age

Laverne Cox is proud of her age and sticking her perfectly manicured middle finger up at ageism in Hollywood. During a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, the actress and LGBT icon talked about her upcoming milestone birthday and her journey from being ashamed of her real age to embracing it wholeheartedly. Plus, she revealed some juicy deets about her love life.

Cox posted a clip of the interview on her Instagram, which racked up more than 50 thousand views and a comment from Nicole Scherzinger saying, "Love you sis you so damn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

See below.