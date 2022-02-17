Jackie Goldschneider broke down to husband Evan on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey while speaking about her unhealthy relationship with food.
'I’m So Scared Of Food': Jackie Goldschneider Worries About Eating Disorder Relapse On 'RHONJ'
The Latest
'I Was So Concerned I'd Broken My Back': Lisa Vanderpump Steps Out With Walker And Cast After Horse Accident
Jackie Goldschneider Is Afraid To Die
Jackie Goldschneider was seen engaging in quite the emotionally-charged conversation with her husband, Evan Goldschneider, on Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
After initially opening up about her struggles with an eating disorder years ago on the show, Jackie sat down for a meal with Evan. And, as she admitted to being scared about potentially relapsing, she teared up.
“I’m so scared of food and I’m so scared of gaining weight but I’m hungry all the time,” Jackie shared, via Page Six. “I’m afraid that I’m going to relapse and kill myself. I just don’t want to do this anymore.”
Jackie Goldschneider's Kids Had Grown Concerned
According to Page Six, Jackie shared the shocking revelation after Evan revealed to her that their children, who include twins Jonas and Adin, 13, and twins Alexis and Hudson, 11, had been commenting on her eating habits.
“Within the last year, they’ve mentioned it several times,” he told her. “They said, ‘Why is Mom eating the same dinner every night?’ I said, ‘Just let her be.’”
Understandably, Jackie said that it was upsetting to hear that her children had taken note of her odd patterns with her meals, which she noted were “so ritualized.”
"It’s one thing if I do it to myself, but it’s another thing if I make my kids think that it’s normal behavior,” Jackie stated.
Evan Goldschneider Is Glad Jackie Is Being Open With Him
Speaking on in a cast confessional, Evan told cameras that he had “been concerned” about Jackie's behavior for quite some time.
“I noticed early on that she comes up with excuses not to order food. She kind of quietly writes in her book, ‘This is what I ate today.’ And she was always defensive,” he shared. “I remember her saying, ‘How dare you criticize me for how I’m eating?’ I didn’t want to be judging her but I’m so happy she’s finally opening up and letting me in.”
Jackie Goldschneider Wants To Get Help
Also during the scene, Jackie told Evan she wanted to get help.
“I think I need a therapist. I’m ready,” she said.
To see more of Jackie, Evan, and their family, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12, which air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.