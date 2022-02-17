'I’m So Scared Of Food': Jackie Goldschneider Worries About Eating Disorder Relapse On 'RHONJ'

Jackie Goldschneider was seen engaging in quite the emotionally-charged conversation with her husband, Evan Goldschneider, on Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

After initially opening up about her struggles with an eating disorder years ago on the show, Jackie sat down for a meal with Evan. And, as she admitted to being scared about potentially relapsing, she teared up.

“I’m so scared of food and I’m so scared of gaining weight but I’m hungry all the time,” Jackie shared, via Page Six. “I’m afraid that I’m going to relapse and kill myself. I just don’t want to do this anymore.”