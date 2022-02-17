'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Gets Redemption As It Hails In Pasadena

Nearly a year after fans watched as Erika Jayne revealed that her husband, Thomas Girardi, had gotten into an accident in the snow in Pasadena, California, promptly raising questions from both her cast mates and viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, many of whom didn't think that was possible, news of winter weather in the area was reported.

As social media expressed shock in the unexpected weather pattern in southern California, Andy Cohen awarded Jayne with redemption as he named her as his "Mazel of the Day" on his late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.