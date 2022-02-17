Erika Jayne was named as Andy Cohen's "Mazel of the Day" on Watch What Happens Live after wintery weather hit her former hometown, Pasadena, California.
'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Gets Redemption As It Hails In Pasadena

Erika Jayne Was Honored On 'Watch What Happens Live'
Nearly a year after fans watched as Erika Jayne revealed that her husband, Thomas Girardi, had gotten into an accident in the snow in Pasadena, California, promptly raising questions from both her cast mates and viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, many of whom didn't think that was possible, news of winter weather in the area was reported.
As social media expressed shock in the unexpected weather pattern in southern California, Andy Cohen awarded Jayne with redemption as he named her as his "Mazel of the Day" on his late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.
Andy Cohen Feels People Should Rain Apologies On Erika Jayne
Speaking to his audience in studio and at home, Cohen proclaimed, "It snowed in Pasadena tonight."
He then said that because so many people had doubted Jayne's account of her now-estranged husband's car accident, there were many who owed her an apology.
"Now that it snowed in Pasadena, I think we should rain apologies on [Erika Jayne]. Yes we should. It snowed in Pasadena, folks. We’ve been talking about this for a year," he noted.
Lisa Rinna Reacted To The Pasadena Snow As Well
Following the news of the Pasadena snow, Jayne's longtime friend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate, Lisa Rinna, took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a message about the weather with her fans and followers.
"Oh it snowed in Pasadena Ha!" Rinna wrote, tagging both Jayne and the Watch What Happens Live account in her post.
Jayne also reacted to the snow, re-sharing a clip from Cohen's shoutout on WWHL and re-posting Rinna's message as well.
"Yup. Sure did....," Jayne said with Rinna's post.
Erika Jayne Has Been Supported By Lisa Rinna Throughout Her Legal Drama
After being accused of embezzling millions, along with estranged husband Thomas, Jayne had Rinna by her side for support. And, as she was faced with numerous lawsuit, Jayne stayed put as other cast members began to question her.
Jayne, Rinna, and their cast mates wrapped filming on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month. However, at this point in time, Bravo has not yet revealed when fans can expect to see the episodes begin airing.