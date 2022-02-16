Peter Thiel Reportedly Invests In Conservative Dating App

For now, The Right Stuff will only launch on the iOS mobile operating system. At first, the app will be free, but eventually, its owners plan to introduce a subscription tier, per Axios.

"We’re excited to launch The Right Stuff dating app this summer. Conservatives deserve an easy way to connect," McEntee said in a statement, without acknowledging that Thiel is backing the project.

The app may not be political itself, but it is meant for conservative individuals who live in big, progressive cities.

News that a dating app for right-wingers is in development comes amid claims that mainstream big tech platforms are biased in liberals' favor.

In response to this alleged bias, conservatives have been launching their own apps, cryptocurrencies, publishing houses, and phones.