Peter Thiel Reportedly Invests In Conservative Dating App

Getty | John Lamparski

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel has emerged as one of the most generous conservative donors in the United States, bankrolling political organizations, campaigns, and right-wing candidates across the country.

According to new reports, Thiel -- who co-founded the popular online payment service PayPal -- is also backing a new conservative dating app.

The Latest

Four Times Kelly Sildaru Killed It In Bikini

Five Times Nastia Liukin Looked Stunning In Bikini

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Shows Off Toned Arms

Annie Thorisdottir In Bathing Suit Shares Nutrition Tips

Drew McIntyre Reportedly Working Injured En Route To The Elimination Chamber

The Right Stuff

Called The Right Stuff, the app is expected to launch this summer in Washington D.C., according to Axios.

John McEntee, a close confidant of former President Donald Trump, is allegedly behind what appears to be the first major conservative-only dating application.

The Right Stuff is expected to be invite-only at the beginning, and then gradually seek to expand its user base.

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

By Caitlin Albers

Read More Below

Shutterstock | 173129568

For now, The Right Stuff will only launch on the iOS mobile operating system. At first, the app will be free, but eventually, its owners plan to introduce a subscription tier, per Axios.

"We’re excited to launch The Right Stuff dating app this summer. Conservatives deserve an easy way to connect," McEntee said in a statement, without acknowledging that Thiel is backing the project.

The app may not be political itself, but it is meant for conservative individuals who live in big, progressive cities.

News that a dating app for right-wingers is in development comes amid claims that mainstream big tech platforms are biased in liberals' favor.

In response to this alleged bias, conservatives have been launching their own apps, cryptocurrencies, publishing houses, and phones.

Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell In Furious Statement

Skier Eileen Gu Talks About The Importance Of Representation

Who Is Peter Thiel?

Shutterstock | 3376007

A recent report from The New York Times described Thiel as one of the leading financiers of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

As a Trump supporter, Thiel has bankrolled candidates running against longtime Republican incumbents opposed to the former president.

He is allegedly backing at least 16 House and Senate candidates, most of whom have promoted Trump's conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

According to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, Thiel's long-term goal is to transform the United States.

"I don’t think it’s just about flipping the Senate. I think Peter wants to change the direction of the country," Bannon, who has known Thiel since 2016, told the NYT.

From Libertarianism To MAGA

Getty | Drew Angerer

Per The New York Times, Thiel used to describe himself as a libertarian.

In fact, in a 2009 op-ed, he wrote that he had come to "no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible," arguing that American politics are too hostile to free-market capitalism.

In 2008 and 2012, he was one of libertarian-leaning presidential candidate Ron Paul's most prominent donors.

Today, Thiel sees Trump as a "vessel to push through his ideological goals," according to people familiar with his thinking.

Read Next

Must Read

Bebe Rexha In Bikini Sends Valentine's Wishes

Miley Cyrus Kicks Off The New Year In Bikini Shoot

Nikki Bella 'Gets Into Vibe' In Swimsuit

Paris Hilton In Bikini Says 'Be Mine' For Valentine's

Bradley Cooper & Jennifer Garner Are Just Good Friends, Not Dating, Source Claims

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.