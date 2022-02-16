CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Shows Off Toned Arms

Brooke chronicles her recovery journey in her YouTube channel, saying "she's the fittest she's ever been," despite dislocating her elbow on the 190-pound bar. Her trainers are confident in her ability to deliver a top-level performance and do not worry about her injury. Brooke focused on mentally and physically overcoming her elbow injury. In these sneak peeks, we see the CrossFit athlete lifting heavy weights and working her arms intensely - you'd almost forget surgery, but for the lasting scar she carries.

As part of her campaign to do well in the CrossFit Opens this month, Brooke switched her running shoes to the new Nobull Runner +. Its extra cushion makes exercising and performing her stunts comfortable.

"It also has a nylon plate, which I hadn’t experienced much previously but I can feel the difference in my stride and running efficiency," she wrote.

Brooke's twin Sydney Wells joined her and the Buttery Brothers at the Gym for a fun and intense workout session. Before the life-threatening injury, the twins trained together as often as they could, and it appears nothing would change that. After all, there's nothing like familial support!