As the CrossFit Open draws nearer, athletes, including Brooke Wells, train harder than ever in preparation to win gold. The 22-year-old twin has much to prove since an unfortunate elbow injury forced a compulsory medical withdrawal from the 2021 Games. However, this year, Brooke is determined to participate on top-form following a successful Tommy John Surgery. She took her rehabilitation in easy strides and is now ready to go full throttle!
CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Shows Off Toned Arms
Getting Body And Mind Ready
Brooke flaunts her arm scar proudly like the survivor she is, preparing to dominate the Open on the 24th of this month. She stretches her muscles with lunges while pulling her weight up with gym equipment. Her green two-piece sportswear hugs her curves, perfectly displaying her toned muscles from the arms to abs and taut glutes. Brooke leaves a piece of advice for her friends and followers in the caption, saying,
"ahhh 🧘🏼♀️🙏🏼 it’s always a good day to stretch & reset your mind + body. it’s especially my favorite on rest days because my only focus of the day is getting my body right. ✨ also, the CrossFit open is coming up! make sure your body is staying healthy & ready to take on the intensity that competition brings."
New Year, Same Brooke, Same Scar
Brooke chronicles her recovery journey in her YouTube channel, saying "she's the fittest she's ever been," despite dislocating her elbow on the 190-pound bar. Her trainers are confident in her ability to deliver a top-level performance and do not worry about her injury. Brooke focused on mentally and physically overcoming her elbow injury. In these sneak peeks, we see the CrossFit athlete lifting heavy weights and working her arms intensely - you'd almost forget surgery, but for the lasting scar she carries.
As part of her campaign to do well in the CrossFit Opens this month, Brooke switched her running shoes to the new Nobull Runner +. Its extra cushion makes exercising and performing her stunts comfortable.
"It also has a nylon plate, which I hadn’t experienced much previously but I can feel the difference in my stride and running efficiency," she wrote.
Brooke's twin Sydney Wells joined her and the Buttery Brothers at the Gym for a fun and intense workout session. Before the life-threatening injury, the twins trained together as often as they could, and it appears nothing would change that. After all, there's nothing like familial support!