Annie Thorisdottir In Bathing Suit Shares Nutrition Tips

Getty | Dario Cantatore

Health & Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

People looking to eat healthily and change their lifestyle often look up to their favorite athletes for inspiration, and Annie Thorisdottir had plenty to share on the topic in a recent Instagram post. Breaking down everything she knows about nutrition in an easy way for her 1.4 million followers to assimilate, the CrossFit veteran, 31, imparted some sage advice while also showing off her impressively fit figure in a bathing suit.

In the lengthy caption, the Icelandic athlete, who became a mother about a year-and-a-half ago, giving birth to her daughter Freyja in August 2020, discussed her experience with various diets, underlining what worked for her.

Scroll down to see the pic and find out!

The Latest

Peter Thiel Reportedly Invests In Conservative Dating App

Drew McIntyre Reportedly Working Injured En Route To The Elimination Chamber

Tara Lipinski Can't Stop Twirling In Zimmermann Minidress

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Should Explore Trading Anthony Davis For Jayson Tatum Next Summer

Hillary Clinton Ignores Questions About Spying On Trump

Swimsuit Work-Out

Flaunting her insane biceps in a mint-green one-piece from TYR Sport, Thorisdottir, whose last name literally translates as "Thor's daughter," stepped out for some outdoor training, hitting the treadmill against a picturesque backdrop of towering palm trees. The CrossFit athlete was not alone and was joined by a man in a dark T-shirt working out on the machine next to her.

Pulling up her hair into a messy ponytail, she rocked a chic pendant necklace and a bangle bracelet on her wrist. Too preoccupied with the exercise to look down at the camera, she gazed ahead, with the golden sun rays illuminating her profile and further highlighting her muscular arms, exposed by the spaghetti-strap swimsuit.

See the photo below!

Health & Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston Is All Legs In Yoga Pose

By chisom

Her Diet Advice

Moving on to her nutrition and diet tips, Thorisdottir raised several important points.

"I apologize in advance for the length of this post, but this is something I feel very strongly about," she began the caption, going on to explain: "I have never liked the saying I’m going on a 'diet' because somehow in my mind it has a negative meaning, starving yourself or short term solution."

Detailing some of the diets that are now all the rage, including keto, vegetarian, vegan, and her own tried-and-tested Paleo, the athlete, who has a background in gymnastics, ballet, and pole vaulting, told fans to "make sure that you are fueling ENOUGH" if they plan "to try some of these different 'lifestyles,'" stressing the importance of understanding the science behind them and going for something that can be used long-term.

"I didn’t understand a lot about macros when I first tried paleo and I quickly gave up, I tried zone and that taught me a lot but I also walked away because it made eating too 'mechanical,'" she exemplified, noting that she's now on the RP (Renaissance Periodization) diet, which has helped her understand "where I get my protein, carbs and fat from" and "make adjustments that were right for me."

"I was under-eating at certain times and then was so hungry in the evenings that I was having all the food I could and snacking constantly till I went to bed," Thorisdottir explained, concluding: "I’m not here to tell you what to do, but I hope you’ll 'study'/'experiment' with what is the best fit for you long term."

The athlete shared a similar stance in a 2018 interview with Women's Health, proving she's nothing if not consistent. "For me, it's all about remembering to eat enough high-quality food! I've tried Paleo; I've tried a lot of diets and I think what they all taught me was what's going inside my body affects my training -- most importantly where I get carbohydrates," she told the magazine at the time.

It seems this is how she's approaching nutrition in 2022 as well, now that she's back at the top of her game after making the podium at the 2021 CrossFit Games.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Strikes Gold With Daring Birthday Outfit

Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

Is Chanel West Coast Actually From The West Coast?

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Paris Hilton Poses On Her Knees While Wearing Only Rose Petals For 'The Month Of Love'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.