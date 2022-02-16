Annie Thorisdottir In Bathing Suit Shares Nutrition Tips

Moving on to her nutrition and diet tips, Thorisdottir raised several important points.

"I apologize in advance for the length of this post, but this is something I feel very strongly about," she began the caption, going on to explain: "I have never liked the saying I’m going on a 'diet' because somehow in my mind it has a negative meaning, starving yourself or short term solution."

Detailing some of the diets that are now all the rage, including keto, vegetarian, vegan, and her own tried-and-tested Paleo, the athlete, who has a background in gymnastics, ballet, and pole vaulting, told fans to "make sure that you are fueling ENOUGH" if they plan "to try some of these different 'lifestyles,'" stressing the importance of understanding the science behind them and going for something that can be used long-term.

"I didn’t understand a lot about macros when I first tried paleo and I quickly gave up, I tried zone and that taught me a lot but I also walked away because it made eating too 'mechanical,'" she exemplified, noting that she's now on the RP (Renaissance Periodization) diet, which has helped her understand "where I get my protein, carbs and fat from" and "make adjustments that were right for me."

"I was under-eating at certain times and then was so hungry in the evenings that I was having all the food I could and snacking constantly till I went to bed," Thorisdottir explained, concluding: "I’m not here to tell you what to do, but I hope you’ll 'study'/'experiment' with what is the best fit for you long term."

The athlete shared a similar stance in a 2018 interview with Women's Health, proving she's nothing if not consistent. "For me, it's all about remembering to eat enough high-quality food! I've tried Paleo; I've tried a lot of diets and I think what they all taught me was what's going inside my body affects my training -- most importantly where I get carbohydrates," she told the magazine at the time.

It seems this is how she's approaching nutrition in 2022 as well, now that she's back at the top of her game after making the podium at the 2021 CrossFit Games.