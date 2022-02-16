Five Times Nastia Liukin Looked Stunning In Bikini

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Sarah Haider

Whether it's through her athletic skills, her sports commentary, or her incredible sense of style, former artistic gymnast Nastia Liukin never fails to impress her fans. A glance at her Instagram account, which boasts 1.1 million followers, shows thousands of snapshots in which she could be seen rocking chic outfits and flaunting her enviable physique.

Even though all of her photos gain significant traction, her bikini snaps are particularly popular among her fans. And while Nastia looks stunning in all of her bikini pictures, here's a look at the top five ones.

The Latest

Four Times Kelly Sildaru Killed It In Bikini

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Shows Off Toned Arms

Peter Thiel Reportedly Invests In Conservative Dating App

Annie Thorisdottir In Bathing Suit Shares Nutrition Tips

Drew McIntyre Reportedly Working Injured En Route To The Elimination Chamber

Navy-Blue Bandeau

Shutterstock | 673594

On January 3, Nastia Liukin uploaded a gorgeous snapshot in which she could be seen rocking a navy-blue, bandeau-style bikini. She teamed the two-piece bathing suit with a white coverup to pull off a very stylish look.

In terms of accessories, the 32-year-old former athlete opted for a pair of sunglasses and a black translucent visor hat. She completed her look with a pair of blue slides.

"Sporty spice, but make it cabo," she wrote in the caption.

The snapshot garnered close to 20,000 likes.

Scroll down for more photos.

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson In Unzipped Swimsuit Reignites Thigh Gap Debate

By Triston Brewer

'Hi Summer'

Shutterstock | 1296406

A week ago, Nastia wowed her legions of followers by uploading yet another bikini snapshot which sent temperatures soaring as soon as it was uploaded to the photo-and-video sharing website.

In this particular photograph, the sports presenter opted for a tiny, light-blue printed bikini that accentuated her athletic physique. She captured the selfie in front of a mirror but hid her face with her mobile phone.

According to the geotag in the post, the picture was captured in Dallas, Texas.

"Hi Summer," she wrote in the caption of the picture, which racked up more than 20,000 likes.

Sharon Osbourne Defends Rebel Wilson After Reported Weight Loss Backlash On 'The Talk'

Olympian Gymnast Aly Raisman In Bikini Says 'Take Me Back'

Perfect Beach Body

Shutterstock | 73910

Last year in July, Nastia posted a snapshot in which she could be seen flaunting her perfect beach body in a black-and-white bikini.

For the photoshoot, which was carried out at a beach, she wore her blond tresses in waves and opted for a pair of drop earrings to complete her look.

Per the geotag, the photo was captured in Charleston, South Carolina.

In the caption of the photograph, Nastia shared her travel plans with her fans and wrote: "See you again soon, Charleston. But for now, next stop: Tokyo."

Living Her Best Life

Shutterstock | 842245

In early January, the Olympian posted a stunning snapshot in which she could be seen flaunting her pert derriere and long, shapely legs in a lilac bikini.

She wore her hair, which was dyed in black, down and accessorized with a matching hat and a pair of sunglasses.

To her fans' delight, she uploaded three pictures from the beach photoshoot.

"Livinggg her best life," one of her fans commented on the post.

"Phenomenal physique," another admirer wrote.

"Work it, girl! That’s a great color on you!" a third user chimed in.

Sand Beauty

Shutterstock | 64736

Nastia has proved time after time that she can pull off all kinds of bikini looks with perfect ease. In November 2020, she uploaded a picture in which she could be seen wearing a black crocheted bikini embellished with gold chains.

To accessorize her look, the Olympic gold-medalist opted for a black hat, a pair of sunglasses, multiple gold pendants, and a bracelet.

The photo was captured in Maui, Hawaii, while in the caption, she asked her fans where they would like to travel.

"If you could be anywhere in the world rn, where would u be?" she asked.

Read Next

Must Read

Bebe Rexha In Bikini Sends Valentine's Wishes

Miley Cyrus Kicks Off The New Year In Bikini Shoot

Nikki Bella 'Gets Into Vibe' In Swimsuit

Paris Hilton In Bikini Says 'Be Mine' For Valentine's

Bradley Cooper & Jennifer Garner Are Just Good Friends, Not Dating, Source Claims

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.