Five Times Nastia Liukin Looked Stunning In Bikini

Whether it's through her athletic skills, her sports commentary, or her incredible sense of style, former artistic gymnast Nastia Liukin never fails to impress her fans. A glance at her Instagram account, which boasts 1.1 million followers, shows thousands of snapshots in which she could be seen rocking chic outfits and flaunting her enviable physique.

Even though all of her photos gain significant traction, her bikini snaps are particularly popular among her fans. And while Nastia looks stunning in all of her bikini pictures, here's a look at the top five ones.