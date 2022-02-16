Danielle Brandon In Bikini 'Can't Talk Right Now'

Kicking off the series on March 26 with a four-part slideshow of herself and Koepke, Brandon put her toned posterior on show in a thong bikini that flaunted her strong legs and thighs. Her steel abs also made an appearance in the share, which included a close-up selfie of the ladies and another snap in which they were in water up to their knees.

Brandon wore her blond hair down, whereas Koepke sported a chic bun. She rocked a mismatched bikini with a white-and-blue striped top and colorful bottoms.

The CrossFit athletes appeared to be somewhere near the Lake Mead Recreation Area, with Brandon announcing in the caption: "nothin better than a good blue bikini and some Arizona hot springs 🥵."

Scroll through the embed below to see all the pics!

Brandon made a solo appearance in a photo shared the following day. Clad in the same bikini, she smiled big at the camera, serving an eyeful of tight abs and flaunting her impressive sleeve tattoo.

Getting cheeky in the caption, the athlete quipped, "cant [sic] talk right now I’m doing hot girl sh*t," with her mother, Julia Brandon, proclaiming in the comments: "I literally birthed a legend 😊."

Fans agreed to that assessment, piling on the praise in gushing messages.

"Hot girl is right," said one user.

"How can one person LITERALLY be so perfect😍😭😩🔥," raved another Instagrammer.

Check out the pic below!