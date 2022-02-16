Danielle Brandon In Bikini 'Can't Talk Right Now'

instagram | Danielle Brandon

Alexandra Lozovschi

CrossFit athlete Danielle Brandon was the embodiment of "hot girl summer" as she kicked back at the Arizona Hot Springs with Melissa Koepke, leaving fans in awe of her insanely fit physique. Photos shared last spring on her Instagram page saw the 26-year-old flaunting her bikini body in a skimpy blue two-piece and, though she may have been cooling off in the water, the uploads certainly sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

Followers used to seeing the athlete, who finished 11th at the 2021 CrossFit Games, predominantly in workout clothes on her feed welcomed the change of pace, rewarding each share with tons of likes and comments.

Scroll to see her posts!

Busy Being 'Hot'

Kicking off the series on March 26 with a four-part slideshow of herself and Koepke, Brandon put her toned posterior on show in a thong bikini that flaunted her strong legs and thighs. Her steel abs also made an appearance in the share, which included a close-up selfie of the ladies and another snap in which they were in water up to their knees.

Brandon wore her blond hair down, whereas Koepke sported a chic bun. She rocked a mismatched bikini with a white-and-blue striped top and colorful bottoms.

The CrossFit athletes appeared to be somewhere near the Lake Mead Recreation Area, with Brandon announcing in the caption: "nothin better than a good blue bikini and some Arizona hot springs 🥵."

Scroll through the embed below to see all the pics!

Brandon made a solo appearance in a photo shared the following day. Clad in the same bikini, she smiled big at the camera, serving an eyeful of tight abs and flaunting her impressive sleeve tattoo.

Getting cheeky in the caption, the athlete quipped, "cant [sic] talk right now I’m doing hot girl sh*t," with her mother, Julia Brandon, proclaiming in the comments: "I literally birthed a legend 😊."

Fans agreed to that assessment, piling on the praise in gushing messages.

"Hot girl is right," said one user.

"How can one person LITERALLY be so perfect😍😭😩🔥," raved another Instagrammer.

Check out the pic below!

Bonus Mirror Selfies

Brandon gave followers a closer look at the revealing swimsuit in a couple of mirror selfies posted a month later. Going full-on blue with turquoise hair, the CrossFit athlete posed in her living room, putting her toned body on full display as she smiled at the phone.

While the vacay snaps were taken from a distance, this time around she was positioned close enough to the camera for details to be observed, such as the underwire half-cups on her top and the spaghetti straps going over her shoulders.

Ditching her shoes to showcase her matching pedicure, the barefoot beauty added contrast with a bright-yellow manicure. She also sported her customary nose ring in the pictures that featured her dog, Charlie.

Unsurprisingly, followers flocked to the comments to compliment her "perfect figure" and tell her she was the "hottest in CrossFit." One person likened her to a "mermaid," while another declared: "I think you might have found your color!"

