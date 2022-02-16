The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having the "Big Three" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are still struggling to consistently win games this season and yet to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender. As of now, the Lakers have lost seven of their last 10 games sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 26-31 record.
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Should Explore Trading Anthony Davis For Jayson Tatum Next Summer
Trading Anthony Davis
The Lakers may have decided to stand pat at the 2022 NBA trade deadline but if they suffer a huge disappointment this season, they are highly expected to make a roster overhaul next summer. With their limited trade assets and salary-cap space, improving their current roster would be a tough task for the Lakers. In an appearance on ESPN Radio, via Youtube, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith said that if they want to make major roster changes, the Lakers should explore trading Davis in the 2022 NBA offseason.
"Rob Pelinka needs to be on the phone shopping his big man just to see how much Anthony Davis is worth," Smith said. "Because what other assets do the Lakers have to help them retool for what we all know is coming? That would be life after LeBron James. Russell Westbrook with $47 million left on his deal for next season? Hell no. Draft picks? The Lakers don't even have a pick until the year 2023. The only asset they do have is Anthony Davis."
Jayson Tatum A Potential Trade Target For LA Lakers?
While asking for the reaction of SiriusXM NBA Radio host Frank Isola on Smith's statement, ESPN analyst Jay Williams mentioned one player that the Lakers could target in the potential deal involving Davis - All-Star small forward Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. The Celtics may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move Tatum but since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been swirling around him and his future in Boston. In the middle of their struggle in December, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report said that he's starting to see the "beginning of the end for the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown pairing" in Boston.
Is Swapping Anthony Davis For Jayson Tatum A No-Brainer For Lakers?
The idea of trading Davis for Tatum is indeed worth exploring for the Lakers. The potential blockbuster deal with the Celtics would allow them to pair James with a younger All-Star who, like Davis, is also a solid two-way contributor. Unlike Davis who's more effective as the team's No. 2 guy, Tatum is capable of stepping up the Lakers' main man when James needs to rest or suffers an injury.
Aside from what he could contribute for the Lakers next season, Tatum could also bridge the gap to the next era of Lakers basketball when James officially retires.
Will Celtics Trade Jayson Tatum For Anthony Davis?
Trading Tatum for Davis would make sense for the Celtics if they start to realize that his pairing with Brown won't help them end their title drought. Instead of keeping two young stars with a similar skillset, swapping Tatum for Davis would give the Celtics an All-Star caliber big man who perfectly fits in the modern NBA. Davis may have gone through plenty of ups and downs this season but when he's 100 percent healthy, he remains one of the most dominant big men in the NBA.
In the potential deal that would send Tatum to Los Angeles, the Celtics could ask for the inclusion of young players and future draft assets in the Lakers' trade package.