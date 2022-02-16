NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Should Explore Trading Anthony Davis For Jayson Tatum Next Summer

The Lakers may have decided to stand pat at the 2022 NBA trade deadline but if they suffer a huge disappointment this season, they are highly expected to make a roster overhaul next summer. With their limited trade assets and salary-cap space, improving their current roster would be a tough task for the Lakers. In an appearance on ESPN Radio, via Youtube, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith said that if they want to make major roster changes, the Lakers should explore trading Davis in the 2022 NBA offseason.

"Rob Pelinka needs to be on the phone shopping his big man just to see how much Anthony Davis is worth," Smith said. "Because what other assets do the Lakers have to help them retool for what we all know is coming? That would be life after LeBron James. Russell Westbrook with $47 million left on his deal for next season? Hell no. Draft picks? The Lakers don't even have a pick until the year 2023. The only asset they do have is Anthony Davis."