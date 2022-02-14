Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Start Valentine's Early At Super Bowl Music Fest

Gwen Stefani's Super Bowl Music Fest performance left Shefani fans thirsting for more since she co-headlined with her newly wedded husband, Blake Shelton. The country music stars performed their famed duet Happy Anywhere and Nobody But You, kickstarting Valentine's week with the correct dose of romance.

The best part about the night, though, was that the Grammy award-winning artist didn't over saturate her set with romantic duets - a refreshing choice considering she's an individual force as well. She wowed fans with a team of backup dancers, bands, and costumes such that Blake's modest set almost paled in comparison but for the hit songs he performed! Thank Goodness.