Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Start Valentine's Early At Super Bowl Music Fest

Gwen Stefani's Super Bowl Music Fest performance left Shefani fans thirsting for more since she co-headlined with her newly wedded husband, Blake Shelton. The country music stars performed their famed duet Happy Anywhere and Nobody But You, kickstarting Valentine's week with the correct dose of romance.

The best part about the night, though, was that the Grammy award-winning artist didn't over saturate her set with romantic duets - a refreshing choice considering she's an individual force as well. She wowed fans with a team of backup dancers, bands, and costumes such that Blake's modest set almost paled in comparison but for the hit songs he performed! Thank Goodness.

Pre-Show Preparation

Getty | Rich Fury

Gwen gave her 13 million Instagram followers a taste of what was coming when she shared her pre-show workout plan using Blake's voice as the background vocals. In the short reel, she playfully did jumping jacks, spins, and push-ups to get in the mood for the SBF performance of a lifetime. The singer wore a pink leopard print faux-fur jacket over black and white checkered leggings and bodycon top with a hypnotic black and white background. Gwen styled her hair in a low ponytail and wore her signature red lipstick, ready to take over the Spotify stage.

Gwen Takes The SBMF Stage By Storm

Getty | Emma McIntyre

It appears the theme for 2022 Gwen Stefani is shimmery frills because the black and yellow tiger stripe outfit she wore on the Super Bowl stage resembled the Spotify performance outfit. She wore a short jumpsuit with a corseted bodice and an overlapping cowgirl belt on her shorts, representing her country roots. Then Gwen added a blazer, leggings, and fishnet to her ensemble, completing the outfit making it fit for a superstar. Her backup dancers wore similar clothing in different colors, bringing fun and over-the-top color-popping fashion to the stage.

Happy Anywhere

Getty | Terry Wyatt

While their sets were interesting, newlyweds Blake and Gwen won the fans' hearts with their duet. They performed their hit single "Happy anywhere," with Blake strumming his guitar and Gwen belting out the lyrics in a sexy black outfit.

Nobody But You (Duet)

Shutterstock | 751606

Gwen and Blake's "Nobody But You" performance always leaves fans in awe, from the rawness in their voices to the affectionate embraces during and after the songs. Blake shared a compilation of some of their happiest moments performing the hit song on his Instagram, expressing his love for his wife and gratitude for the Super Bowl Music Fest success.

