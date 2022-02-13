Rebel Wilson In Gucci Dress Celebrates The Super Bowl

Are you excited about the Super Bowl yet because Rebel Wilson is ready! The 41-year-old, like many Americans, is super hyped for the 56th edition of the sporting event, and she lets her 10 million-plus fans know.
Rebel looked stunning in this black cocktail Gucci dress as she prepared to meet the L.A. Rams at the NFL Honors event. The pencil dress had a long mesh sleeve with the Gucci print leading up to her chest and neckline, while the shoulders had black epaulets. Rebel styled her blonde hair in a side-part, falling in wavy curl across her shoulders while she had no jewelry.
The boomerang video shows her walking back and forth with outstretched hands, looking very ready for the big night.
Rebel had a fun pre-Super Bowl weekend meeting with other celebrities and listening to them promote their craft. The Australian actress couldn't stop gushing about everything she learned at the show and encouraged fans to check out a new movie American Underdog.
The biographical film tells Kurt Warner's story from childhood to attaining Pro Football Hall of Fame status.
"NFL Honors last night. 🏈 Got to meet some absolute legends like @kurt13warner (check out the new movie American Underdog) and @andrewwhitworth77 💙💛 who made such an incredible speech about service. Top night!"
As a die-hard Rams fan, meeting the teams' players was a dream come true for Rebel. The actress shared a picture of herself wearing an L.A. Rams jersey and joked about joining the players. Before then, she attended their qualifying playoffs and expressed her pride in her Instafeed.
"I don’t normally ‘play the field’ buuuut yesterday was different 😝🏈 The biggest congratulations to @rams for making it to the Super Bowl! I’m such a proud Ambassador!"
The Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals today in the Super Bowl. If they win, it'll be the second time since 2000 when they cleared the Tennessee Titans 23 - 16.
Valentine's came early for Rebel as the actress spent some time with her friends in a rose petalled room. She dressed in a classic red and white casual dress embodying the spirit of Valentine as she wished fans a happy one.
"A lot of love for these folks 🥰 Thanks @michael @vasjmorgan ❤️ Happy Valentine’s Day everyone."