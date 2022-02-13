NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Knicks Becoming A Possibility As Tension Between Jazz Stars Grows

Getty | Alex Goodlett

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, the New York Knicks have been active on the market, finding a legitimate superstar who would bring them back to title contention. The Knicks may have let the 2022 NBA trade deadline pass without making any major roster move, but it doesn't mean that they already gave up on their dream of adding a big name to their roster. In the past months, the Knicks continue to be linked to several star players who are expected to part ways with their respective teams.

Donovan Mitchell To Knicks

Getty | Alex Goodlett

One of the superstars who could potentially join the Knicks in the 2022 NBA offseason is All-Stat shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. Mitchell and the Jazz may be currently focused on fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the 2022 NBA championship title, but there are growing speculations about Donovan's unhappiness in Utah. According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, an Eastern Conference scout said that Mitchell would strongly consider leaving the Jazz for the Knicks if Utah suffers a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Drama Surrounding Jazz Worsens

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

Acquiring Mitchell in the 2022 NBA offseason is indeed a possibility for the Knicks. Aside from suffering an early playoff exit, another main reason why Mitchell could possibly leave Utah for New York is his souring relationship with Rudy Gobert. In a recent appearance on The Crossover NBA Show podcast with Chris Mannis, Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated disclosed the growing tension between Mitchell and Gobert in the Jazz's locker room.

“I think they’re in trouble. I think they’re in trouble because this thing has run its course and we know there are some tensions that are in that locker room. And I’ve been told recently that they might be a little worse than we’ve even been led to believe. And so if this doesn’t end well, this postseason and there’s no reason to think that it will… (…) Those Donovan Mitchell ‘wants out’ rumors are going to be starting like as soon as the season is over.”

Donovan Mitchell On-Court Impact On Knicks

Getty | Alex Goodlett

Mitchell would undeniably be an intriguing acquisition for the Knicks. Aside from fulfilling their dream of adding a superstar to their roster, his potential arrival in Big Apple is expected to significantly improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor. He would give the Knicks a prolific scorer, a good playmaker, and a legitimate three-point threat. This season, he's averaging 25.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Knicks Should Be Prepared To Pay The King's Ransom

Getty | Alex Goodlett

If Mitchell expresses his desire to leave Utah, the Jazz would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market. However, though they were mentioned as one of his preferred landing spots, the Knicks would still need to make a huge sacrifice to bring Mitchell to New York. Targeting a player of his caliber would come with a huge price.

To convince the Jazz to engage in a blockbuster deal, the Knicks may need to offer a trade package that includes one of RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, together with multiple future first-round picks.

