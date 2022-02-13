NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Knicks Becoming A Possibility As Tension Between Jazz Stars Grows

If Mitchell expresses his desire to leave Utah, the Jazz would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market. However, though they were mentioned as one of his preferred landing spots, the Knicks would still need to make a huge sacrifice to bring Mitchell to New York. Targeting a player of his caliber would come with a huge price.

To convince the Jazz to engage in a blockbuster deal, the Knicks may need to offer a trade package that includes one of RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, together with multiple future first-round picks.