NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant 'Initially Resisted' Idea Of Trading James Harden For Ben Simmons

In the past months, rumors have been swirling that the Sixers were eyeing to trade disgruntled star Ben Simmons for Harden. During that time, the Nets have been informing the Sixers and everyone in the league that they have no interest in trading "The Beard." However, hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Nets and the Sixers have agreed to a blockbuster deal that sent Harden and Paul Millsap to Philadelphia in exchange for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future first-round picks.

After both Harden and Millsap passed the physical exams, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed on Twitter that the Sixers-Nets trade have become official.