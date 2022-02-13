Kendall Jenner Gets Centered For Alo Yoga

Kendall Jenner received some heat last week over possible body enhancements when a close family friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, a.k.a. Stassie Baby, posted a picture of the pair. The reality RV star's lips looked plump and full, unlike what we're used to seeing, causing fans to react. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, already gets a lot of flak for injecting fillers in her lips, and many people used Kendall to compare natural/enhanced body features. So, the possibility of the reality TV star going the same route as her sister had fans and trolls in their feelings.

See the controversial picture below.

Getting Centered

Shutterstock | 517963

Kendall's "getting centered," despite the noise going on around her. The 26-year-old seemingly brushes off accusations of her getting lip fillers with this picture of her looking indifferent with a knowing smirk. She posed in an Alo Yoga set, sipping on lemon water (or Tequila, you never really know with Kenny). The high-waist leggings and thin strap bra top flaunted her tight abs and slender curves as she snapped in different positions. She even added a meditating pose in the second slide to look more convincing.

Not A Photo Op

Getty | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Kendall takes Pilates classes at the West Hollywood Studio wearing her favorite yoga set - Alo. The supermodel is dressed in an all-black triangle bra and high-waist leggings, allowing free body movements.

However, her presence at the Yoga studio sparked controversy because the model parked her car in a handicapped spot. Fans weren't pleased she misused her privilege and took a spot meant for the less privileged, but inside sources claimed there's a good reason.

According to Daily Mail, the studio permitted the reality TV star to park there due to the paparazzi's presence for quick access into the building. Her security moves the vehicle to an appropriate parking spot when she gets in.

Changing Habits

Getty | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Kendall's most recent visit to her Pilates class saw the supermodel parking in the correct spot for a change. It appears the backlash did influence her after all though she seemed unfazed as she chatted excitedly on the phone going to class. Kendall doesn't restrict her Yoga outfit to leggings and tank tops because Alo Yoga offers a variety of designs.

The 26-year-old channeled her inner Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams in this tennis-inspired outfit of a cropped top and pleated mini skirt.

Cozy And Comfortable

Getty | MEGA

Kendall loves her Alo Yoga set because it's cozy and comfortable, as she so often reiterates in her Instagram posts. The brand's outfits are athleisure compatible, and they fit everywhere, even on the NYFW red carpets!

