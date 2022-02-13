Kendall Jenner Gets Centered For Alo Yoga

Kendall Jenner received some heat last week over possible body enhancements when a close family friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, a.k.a. Stassie Baby, posted a picture of the pair. The reality RV star's lips looked plump and full, unlike what we're used to seeing, causing fans to react. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, already gets a lot of flak for injecting fillers in her lips, and many people used Kendall to compare natural/enhanced body features. So, the possibility of the reality TV star going the same route as her sister had fans and trolls in their feelings.

See the controversial picture below.