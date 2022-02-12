Seeing a puppy is more than enough to feel butterflies. Then, there’s seeing Drew Barrymore hold two of them. The thought makes your heart flutter. That was the reaction of every one of the actress’s fans after seeing her cuddle up two cute puppies.
Drew Barrymore Captures Hearts With Puppies Cuddle
Barrymore And Dogs
The 46-year-old producer’s love for dogs isn't news to any of her fans or audience of The Drew Barrymore Show because she's a proud mother of two dogs, Douglas and Oliver. The talk-show host confessed they played a considerable role in helping her through tough times during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. She also admits to rescuing over nine dogs since age 19; Douglas is one of them. The actress is also seen pausing her morning routine to pet and help a dog hit by a car.
See Barrymore cuddling a dog from the shelter below.
Barrymore In Pink, Red, And Awe
In the photo, the actress wears a pink long-sleeved blouse with a bow and a flared red skirt with her wavy hair falling to her shoulders while cradling the tiny dogs in her arms. She also likens the goodness of holding puppies while getting a hairdo to happiness in her caption.
“Happiness is having a puppy in each hand and having my hair done with #FlowerHairtools,” she posted.
You better catch your breath for this one.
See the post below
Barrymore And Animals
The businesswoman’s love for animals neither begins nor stops with dogs. She's also a mother to three beautiful cats, Lucky, Peach, and Fern, adopted as kittens. The actress also had a pooch, Flossie, also a rescue, but sadly, she died at age 16. In an interview with David Letterman, she revealed that Flossie had saved her and her then-boyfriend, Tom Green when their home got engulfed in flames in 1998.
“She had a good life,” Barrymore said on Tuesday’s Late Show. “What more can you ask for, 16 years with your soulmate sidekick?”
ASPCA also recognized the producer’s activism and contributions to animal welfare in 2016 and presented her with a “Compassion Award.” Well-deserved, Barrymore.
Barrymore Says Rescue Animals!
The actress is a strong advocate for rescuing and preserving animals worldwide and contributes significantly to the cause. She has taken pictures and contributed to the rescue of other animals, not limited to pets. The talk-show host urges her fans and co-stars to do the same by holding the Pet Adoption Week, where she highlights pets across America that are up for adoption.
Feel like adopting a pet yet?