Drew Barrymore Captures Hearts With Puppies Cuddle

The 46-year-old producer’s love for dogs isn't news to any of her fans or audience of The Drew Barrymore Show because she's a proud mother of two dogs, Douglas and Oliver. The talk-show host confessed they played a considerable role in helping her through tough times during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. She also admits to rescuing over nine dogs since age 19; Douglas is one of them. The actress is also seen pausing her morning routine to pet and help a dog hit by a car.

See Barrymore cuddling a dog from the shelter below.