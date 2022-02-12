NBA Rumors: Drama Starting To Build Around Lakers Stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis & GM Rob Pelinka

In a recent interview with reporters, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka talked about their decision to stand pat at the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Pelinka revealed that they tried to engage in a trade discussion with several NBA teams with the goal of putting the Lakers in the best position to reclaim their throne this season. However, the 52-year-old front-office executive said that they didn't find a deal that would help them in the short-term and long-term.

Pelinka also claimed that the two Lakers' captains, James and Davis, were consulted regarding the potential deals, adding that they both understood why they were unable to make some of the trades.