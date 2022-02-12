NBA Rumors: Drama Starting To Build Around Lakers Stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis & GM Rob Pelinka

Many people were surprised when the Los Angeles Lakers let the 2022 NBA trade deadline pass without making any roster move. Based on their current performance, the Lakers obviously need a better supporting cast around the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, though they were mentioned in various trade rumors, the Lakers didn't make any deal at all.