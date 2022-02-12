NBA Rumors: Drama Starting To Build Around Lakers Stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis & GM Rob Pelinka

JB Baruelo

Many people were surprised when the Los Angeles Lakers let the 2022 NBA trade deadline pass without making any roster move. Based on their current performance, the Lakers obviously need a better supporting cast around the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, though they were mentioned in various trade rumors, the Lakers didn't make any deal at all.

Rob Pelinka Shares Trade-Deadline Plan With Captains

In a recent interview with reporters, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka talked about their decision to stand pat at the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Pelinka revealed that they tried to engage in a trade discussion with several NBA teams with the goal of putting the Lakers in the best position to reclaim their throne this season. However, the 52-year-old front-office executive said that they didn't find a deal that would help them in the short-term and long-term.

Pelinka also claimed that the two Lakers' captains, James and Davis, were consulted regarding the potential deals, adding that they both understood why they were unable to make some of the trades.

Rob Pelinka Lied About Consulting LeBron James & Anthony Davis

However, it seems like Pelinka lied about having a conversation with James and Davis regarding the Lakers' trade-deadline plans. According to a source who spoke to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Pelinka's statement that there was an alignment between him, James, and Davis not to make a move was "totally false."

“Now, things get interesting here, where I am told from a source familiar with LeBron and Anthony’s thinking is that that is ‘totally false,’" McMenamin said. "There was no conversation between Rob Pelinka, LeBron and Anthony Davis on Thursday. There was no go-ahead of an okay to have inaction at the deadline."

Growing Tension Between Rob Pelinka & Lakers Superstars

With their rumored lack of communication before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, it won't be a surprise if a drama has started to build between Pelinka, James, and Davis.

"And so where things stand right now, that tells me that there’s not just problems from what you’re seeing on the court, with the Lakers losing six out of eight, but there’s problems off the court between an alignment, as Rob Pelinka termed it, and his leaders on this team," McMenamin added.

Upgrading Roster Via Buyout Market

While they chose to remain silent before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Pelinka said that they are still looking to improve their roster by monitoring the buyout market. So far, several players who are expected to reach a buyout agreement with their respective teams have already been linked to the Purple and Gold, including former Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder. However, to make room for Schroder or other free agents, the Lakers would first have to waive a player on their roster.

