Lindsey Vonn shows no sign of slowing down after retiring from alpine ski racing and has instead brought the action from the snowy slopes to the gym. The 37-year-old Olympic gold medalist ended her epic sports career in 2019 but is staying in top athletic form via intense workouts.

Vonn took to Instagram recently with a post showing off what a gym day looks like for her, and her super-fit physique and boundless energy are definitely #fitnessgoals for the rest of us. See below.