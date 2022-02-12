Krystal Cantu-Cuate In Bikini Reveals Meditation Benefits

Because it does!

Krystal shares this self-help motivational book Love Yourself like your life depends on It by Kamal Ravikant, and there's no better person to tell this story than she. Her career arc has been a determination story since the CrossFit athlete resumed the gym barely three weeks after her amputation.

Krystal uses her Instagram as a personal blog taking her 43,000 plus followers along on her journey to healing from anxiety.

"This book was recommended from another anxiety healing book, and it was such an eye opener for me. I was having a very hard time trying to love my new self, because I didn’t know who she was just yet."

There's no gainsaying the CrossFit athlete discovered her new self as she's thriving in her career, and life as a mother and wife.