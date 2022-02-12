Lisa Barlow is explaining why she said she was richer than the rest of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast amid a girls trip to Zion on Sunday's episode.
'I Just Had Enough': Lisa Barlow Explains Meltdown On 'RHOSLC'
Lisa Barlow Had Enough
During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, cast member Lisa Barlow suffered a full-blown meltdown, as she ran around the group's residence, yelling at her co-stars and proclaiming that she's "richer" than they are.
It was truly a bizarre moment and now, days later, fans are learning what prompted the drama.
"You know, it was enough is enough," Barlow explained on the February 7 episode of the After Show. "Mary just went for me. Heather, of all people, is defending me at the dinner table. I can speak for myself. It’s nice to have people have your back every now and then so I appreciated that Heather said that and Meredith looks at me and is like, 'I’m offended by that.’ I just had enough and I’m like, ‘How is this offensive?’ So then I leave the dinner table."
Jen Shah Was Taken Aback By Lisa Barlow's Outburst
Looking back on the drama in Zion, Jen Shah said Barlow's meltdown was prompted by Meredith Marks calling out Barlow.
"They definitely got their words out," Shah shared. "[Lisa] said nobody was standing up for her. And she’s richer than all these b-tches and she does not need to be here and she’s calling John... [But] Meredith was not really saying much. She was just sitting there.”
Meredith Marks Doesn't Understand What Lisa Barlow Wants From Her
In her own segment of the RHOSLC: After Show, Marks recalled how Barlow complained about no one having her back.
"It really bothers me because I don’t understand what the expectation is," Marks admitted. "I have been there for her. she tells us all, ‘No one should speak for me. Let me speak for myself.’ So I'm not going to speak up for her if she’s in the middle of an argument. She’s doing fine on her own."
Meredith Marks Feels She's Done Enough
"I’ve spent hours upon hours of conversations with her, working through issues, comforting her in times of need, things like that. So, what is your expectation?" Marks wondered. "Because it certainly isn’t ride or die loyalty or you wouldn’t be friends with Jen. And I don’t believe in ride or die loyalty anyway. I’m not asking for that. I’m just saying, what is it you’re asking for because I’m not feeling a consistency between what your expectations are and what you’re putting out yourself.”
To see more of Barlow and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two on Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.