'I Just Had Enough': Lisa Barlow Explains Meltdown On 'RHOSLC'

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, cast member Lisa Barlow suffered a full-blown meltdown, as she ran around the group's residence, yelling at her co-stars and proclaiming that she's "richer" than they are.

It was truly a bizarre moment and now, days later, fans are learning what prompted the drama.

"You know, it was enough is enough," Barlow explained on the February 7 episode of the After Show. "Mary just went for me. Heather, of all people, is defending me at the dinner table. I can speak for myself. It’s nice to have people have your back every now and then so I appreciated that Heather said that and Meredith looks at me and is like, 'I’m offended by that.’ I just had enough and I’m like, ‘How is this offensive?’ So then I leave the dinner table."