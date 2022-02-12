'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The lead roles in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar are played by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. Annie Mumolo plays Barb, a middle-aged woman from Nebraska who goes on vacation to Vista Del Mar, Florida with her best friend, Star. Kristen Wiig plays two roles—Star, as well as Sharon Fisherman, a supervillain with a nefarious plot to destroy the town of Vista Del Mar in revenge for a painful incident from her childhood. Jamie Dornan plays Edgar Paget, Sharon Fisherman's loyal henchman, who is sent to Vista Del Mar to carry out Sharon's evil plan.

Many well-known comedians play small roles in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, including Damon Wayans Jr. as as Darlie Bunkle, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Mickey Revelet, Vanessa Bayer as Debbie, Fortune Feimster as Pinky, and Phyllis Smith as Dolores. Country singer Reba McEntire also makes a cameo as Trish.