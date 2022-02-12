'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a new comedy written by and starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

What Is 'Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar'?

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a new comedy film directed by Jason Greenbaum and starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who also wrote the film. Previously, Wiig and Mumolo worked together to co-write the acclaimed 2011 comedy film Bridesmaids. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar premiered through premium video on demand on February 12, 2021. It is also available to stream on Hulu.

When Is The Release Date Of 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'?

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar was originally supposed to premiere in theaters on July 31, 2020. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was released on premium video on demand on February 12, 2021, instead. On September 19, 2021, it received a theatrical release. It is also available to stream on Hulu. The official trailer for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar dropped on January 11, 2021, and is available to watch on YouTube.

Who Is In The Cast of 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'?

The lead roles in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar are played by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. Annie Mumolo plays Barb, a middle-aged woman from Nebraska who goes on vacation to Vista Del Mar, Florida with her best friend, Star. Kristen Wiig plays two roles—Star, as well as Sharon Fisherman, a supervillain with a nefarious plot to destroy the town of Vista Del Mar in revenge for a painful incident from her childhood. Jamie Dornan plays Edgar Paget, Sharon Fisherman's loyal henchman, who is sent to Vista Del Mar to carry out Sharon's evil plan.

Many well-known comedians play small roles in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, including Damon Wayans Jr. as as Darlie Bunkle, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Mickey Revelet, Vanessa Bayer as Debbie, Fortune Feimster as Pinky, and Phyllis Smith as Dolores. Country singer Reba McEntire also makes a cameo as Trish.

What Is 'Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar' About?

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a kooky comedy about two middle-aged, Midwestern best friends, Barb and Star, who take a vacation to Vista Del Mar, Florida. At the same time, supervillain Sharon Fisherman cooks up a revenge plot to destroy the town of Vista Del Mar. She entrusts her loyal henchman, Edgar Paget, to carry out the plan. However, when Edgar meets Barb and Star, things go awry.

