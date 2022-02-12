2022 is off to an excellent start for Grammy-nominated artist Miley Cyrus - a momentum she's been carrying since last year. The Prisoner singer performed at the 2021 TikTok Tailgate for the Super Bowl alongside Billy Idol and Joan Jett. She's set to reprise her performance at the closing show this Saturday, 12, with Green Day.
Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day
The Latest
'I May Jump Through My Phone': Bethenny Frankel Reacts To 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Not Having Prenup
TikTok Tailgate With Miley Cyrus
Miley shared videos from her TikTok Tailgate performance last year on her Instagram in anticipation of the performance. She covered classics like Tony Basil's Hey Mickey and her godmother Dolly Parton's Jolene, then her current hit singles Prisoner and Midnight Sky.
Although the TikTok Tailgate event aired on the NFL's TikTok account, the Super Bowl concert would air on NBC.
Football Themed Costumes
One thing you can always count on Miley about is Fashion! The 29-year-old singer decked out in football-themed costumes for her Tailgate performance, and you've got to admire her versatility. She went from being a cheerleader to a football player. Miley wore a black and pink-scheme cheerleading cross-neck crop top and a kissing pleat micro-mini skirt.
Then she changed into a black cropped football top with pink lettering and designs spotting the number 25 boldly on her chest.
We can expect more quirky outfits from the pop/rock star this Sunday.
Super Bowl LVI Bud Lite Music Fest
Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly opened up the big event on Thursday 10, giving way for country music stars Gwen Stefani with husband Blake Shelton and Mickey Guyton to keep the party going today, Friday, 11. According to Peter O'Reilly,
"The Super Bowl Music Fest has quickly become one of the most anticipated fan events of the week. Three nights of incredible talent at an amazing venue in Los Angeles as the Super Bowl returns to the city for the first time in nearly 30 years will make this year’s music fest the most exciting ever.”
Commercial Break With Dolly Parton
Miley just might have the best Godmother in the world rivaling Cinderella's because Dolly Parton continues paving the way for the 29-year-old entertainer. The duo have come a long way from Hannah Montana to sharing snippets of their relationship on T-Mobile.
Dolly urges the pop/rock star to use her voice via video call on a T-Mobile phone. She then brainstorms on how she'd do that asking herself, "What Would Dolly Do?" Tune in to the Super Bowl commercial on Sunday to find out.