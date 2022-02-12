Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

One thing you can always count on Miley about is Fashion! The 29-year-old singer decked out in football-themed costumes for her Tailgate performance, and you've got to admire her versatility. She went from being a cheerleader to a football player. Miley wore a black and pink-scheme cheerleading cross-neck crop top and a kissing pleat micro-mini skirt.

Then she changed into a black cropped football top with pink lettering and designs spotting the number 25 boldly on her chest.

We can expect more quirky outfits from the pop/rock star this Sunday.