Kaley Cuoco Impresses In Rope-Training Workout

Jump It Out is her new cardio workout video, and she terms it as her newest obsession during quarantine. “My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine! All you need is 20 minutes, a jump rope, and good music!” she captioned her post. In the video, she can be seen wearing a workout skirt, sports bra, and a face mask.

The video shows her jumping backward, practicing footwork, doing crisscrosses and high knees. She starts by simply jumping rope and then takes it to the next level. From there, she crisscrosses her arms and jumps forward, then jumps backward. Next, Kaley performs high knees then turns around. She repeats the same process consecutively. Watching the process, it is clear that Cuoco’s dedication to working out is paying off in a big way!

Kaley Cuoco's workout is not just about jumping a rope; but it is how she mixes it up. In another video, she performed a seriously intense workout alongside her sister Briana. She can be seen doing jumps, footwork, stair excises, jumping rope, yep, and stationary bike. Now that is dedication!