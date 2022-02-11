Kate Beckinsale Is NOT 'Getting A Poodle'

Kate Beckinsale is a huge animal lover but it doesn't look like she'll be making new four-legged additions to her family anytime soon. The 48-year-old Hollywood star, who has two Persian cats, Clive and Willow, and a Pomeranian dog named Myf, recently tested the waters with a hilarious prank on her younger feline companion, surprising Willow with a poodle mask that the 4-year-old didn't take kindly too.
"So… we’re not getting a poodle," Beckinsale captioned an Instagram video of the kitty's reaction that went viral with over 2 million views.
