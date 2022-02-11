Kate Beckinsale Is NOT 'Getting A Poodle'

The fuzzy headgear aside, Beckinsale rocked trendy yellow plaid pants with cheetah-print inserts along the thigh. She bared her slender arms and midriff in a black bandeau top and wore matching platform ankle boots.

The short clip also gave fans a peek inside the Van Helsing star's living room, showing a metallic-silver coffee table by the bar and a stylish white sofa covered in a faux-fur throw. The entire scene was filmed by a glass wall overlooking the pool and posh patio decked in fairy lights.

The video was flooded with likes and LOL emoji, including one from award-winning actress Michelle Pfeiffer. Other celebrities who double-tapped the post were RHOBH's Kathy Hilton and Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Hauer.

"That might be the funniest video ever," one follower wrote in the comments, while another referred to the prank as "hysterical."

"All of her videos are so damn funny," said another user.

"So this is what Selene would look like as a Lycan 😂," quipped a fourth Instagrammer in a nod to Beckinsale's Underworld franchise.