Kate Beckinsale Is NOT 'Getting A Poodle'

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kate Beckinsale is a huge animal lover but it doesn't look like she'll be making new four-legged additions to her family anytime soon. The 48-year-old Hollywood star, who has two Persian cats, Clive and Willow, and a Pomeranian dog named Myf, recently tested the waters with a hilarious prank on her younger feline companion, surprising Willow with a poodle mask that the 4-year-old didn't take kindly too.

"So… we’re not getting a poodle," Beckinsale captioned an Instagram video of the kitty's reaction that went viral with over 2 million views.

Scroll to watch the clip!

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Lakers Discussed Trading Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker & Draft Pick For John Wall & Christian Wood

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Wedding Dress

'Killing Eve' Season 4 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

How Biden Plans To Get Americans Out Of Ukraine If Russia Invades

Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell In Furious Statement

Prank Queen

Shutterstock | 3586184

Known for her insane pranks and quirky sense of humor, the Jolt star had followers in stitches as she tricked Willow with a fluffy white poodle mask. Approaching her on all fours as the cat lounged on a sofa back, Beckinsale was met with hostility by the unamused feline, who ended up pawing her in the face.

As she crept closer to Willow, fans watched the furry white Persian throw its paws at the poodle mask, with Beckinsale ducking down for cover and reemerging only to get kitty slapped again.

Watch it below!

Entertainment

Kendall Jenner In Bikini 'Appreciates Jelly'

By chisom

Serving Plaid Chic

instagram | Kate Beckinsale

The fuzzy headgear aside, Beckinsale rocked trendy yellow plaid pants with cheetah-print inserts along the thigh. She bared her slender arms and midriff in a black bandeau top and wore matching platform ankle boots.

The short clip also gave fans a peek inside the Van Helsing star's living room, showing a metallic-silver coffee table by the bar and a stylish white sofa covered in a faux-fur throw. The entire scene was filmed by a glass wall overlooking the pool and posh patio decked in fairy lights.

The video was flooded with likes and LOL emoji, including one from award-winning actress Michelle Pfeiffer. Other celebrities who double-tapped the post were RHOBH's Kathy Hilton and Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Hauer.

"That might be the funniest video ever," one follower wrote in the comments, while another referred to the prank as "hysterical."

"All of her videos are so damn funny," said another user.

"So this is what Selene would look like as a Lycan 😂," quipped a fourth Instagrammer in a nod to Beckinsale's Underworld franchise.

Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Celebrates Snowstorm

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Clive Gets Pranked, Too!

instagram | Kate Beckinsale

Shared Thursday with her 5.2 million followers, the upload came just two days after Beckinsale posted a funny photo of her other cat, Clive. Frequently popping up on her page in insane guises that include plenty of dresses, the gray Persian graced his mom's feed in a glorious Brunnhilde costume complete with a knitted valkyrie helmet and breastplate.

Clive has seen his fair share of pranks from Beckinsale, who doesn't discriminate and has even pranked her 22-year-old daughter, Lily Sheen, with one of Madonna's famous nudes. As fans will remember, the venerable feline, who is about 13 or 14, was once spotted with a face-full of googly eyes in twinning videos with his hilarious mom.

Fur Mama Goals

instagram | Kate Beckinsale

Proving she's the ultimate fur mama, Beckinsale constantly showers love on all of her pets while also keeping it real when it comes to describing their unique personalities. The Pearl Harbor star was once quoted as saying about Willow that she's "a bit of a bastard [who] likes to start sh*t."

Speaking to PEOPLE about Willow's peculiar sleeping habits, Beckinsale revealed she prefers to “sleep in creepy, psychopath places,” exemplifying: “Like the back of a drawer or places that she could die.”

“Willow is more of a handful but she’s so pretty, we forgive her,” she told the magazine.

Meanwhile, it seems Clive has a more chill personality. “Clive’s favorite things in the world are suitcases and boxes and bags, if you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out bag, he’s immediately inside it,” said Beckinsale. “So we got him this suitcase bed, and he loves it so much.”

Read Next

Must Read

Kendall Jenner In Bikini 'Appreciates Jelly'

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Shares Video Of Actor Chris Evans Cuddling Her Dog

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Zoey Deutch In Bikini Takes 'Beach Run'

Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Athleticism In Sheer-Paneled Shorts During Grueling Workout

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.