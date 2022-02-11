Salma Hayek Is A Turquoise Vision In Bikini

Snagging a cast Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for the movie along with Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino, Hayek celebrated the win on Instagram. Sharing a clip in which she was hugging Gaga at the New York premiere, she congratulated her co-star for her solo SAG nomination. She also included a photo with Leto, who scored a solo SAG nomination, as well.
"Congratulations to @ladygaga an [sic] @jaredleto for their @sagawards nomination as well to the rest of the @houseofguccimovie cast who SAG also nominated for an outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture," Hayek captioned the post.
Though famously snubbed at the Oscars, House of Gucci did earn an Academy nomination for "Best Makeup and Hairstyling," along with several other accolades at the BAFTAs, AACTAs, Golden Globes, and more. With a stellar cast of Oscar winners and nominees, including Hayek, the movie's Academy Awards snubs grabbed headlines earlier this year. Hayek and Gaga's deleted kissing scene also made the news, with many fans no doubt anxiously waiting for the director's cut.
"So honored to be part of the cast of @houseofguccimovie who just got nominated for the AARP Movies for grownups awards in the category of best ensemble cast," Hayek announced on Instagram in January, posting a group photo with the cast at the London premiere.