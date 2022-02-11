Salma Hayek Is A Turquoise Vision In Bikini

We love a good throwback and nobody can top Salma Hayek in that regard. The undisputed queen of "Throwback Thursday" delivered in a big way yesterday, stunning her 20.5 million followers on Instagram with a glorious bikini shot straight out of tropical heaven.

A big fan of the #TBT trend, Hayek is known for keeping fans on their toes with incredible poolside views in designer swimwear. Her recent swimsuit looks are no less thrilling, with the House of Gucci actress scoring over 1.3 million likes in an azure-blue one-piece for her 55th birthday in September.

See her birthday pic below and scroll down for the throwback!