After a long delay, Dua Lipa finally kicked off her “Future Nostalgia” tour on Wednesday, February 9 at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The 26-year-old pop star certainly did not disappoint – and we’re not just talking about her music.

As the intro to “Physical” came on, Lipa made an eye-popping entrance in a full-length chartreuse bodysuit. Then a few days later, the singer posted a photo on her Instagram, treating us to a closer look at the outfit. See below.